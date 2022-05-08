Late Ciarán Bogue goal the difference as Tyrone beat Kerry to qualify for All-Ireland U20 final

Ciarán Bogue of Tyrone shoots to score his side's winning goal past Kerry goalkeeper Devon Burns. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A 59th minute goal from Ciarán Bogue sealed Tyrone’s place in this year’s All-Ireland Under 20 football final and a victory over Declan O’Sullivan’s Kerry in today’s semi-final in Portlaoise.

The game had been nip and tuck throughout, three points was the biggest margin any team led by and going into the final gallop, the sides were level.

Ruairí Canavan, the game’s outstanding forward, had already scored seven points when his late shot hit the upright and fell towards team mate, Gavin Potter, who had the presence of mind to flick the ball laterally to Ciarán Bogue.

He had the composure to Devon Burns out and create space with a step, before sliding a shot into the Kerry net.

Canavan finished the game with 0-8 (3f, 1m) and all told, Tyrone possessed a greater spread and variety of attacking threats.

Bogue ended with 1-2, while Michael McGleenan, gave their forward line a blunt force instrument with which to batter the Kerry rear guard.

The Kingdom are without an All-Ireland at this grade since 2008 but they looked to be in a strong position wen Dylan Geaney squeezed a goal under Stephen McMenamin earlier in the second half.

Tyrone will now face Kildare on May 14th in this year’s All-Ireland final.

Scorers:

Tyrone: R Canavan 0-8 (3f, 1m), C Bogue 1-2, C Cush 0-2, S O’Donnell, M McGleenan 0-1 each.

Kerry: D Geaney 1-4 (0-2f), K Goulding 0-4 (1m), R Murphy 0-2, C Burke, D Burns (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

TYRONE – S McMenamin; B Conway, E Corry, M Rafferty; D Muldoon, S Donaghy, N Devlin; R McHugh, M Gleenan; C Daly, J Donaghy, S O’Donnell; R Canavan, C Bogue, C Cush. Subs: G Potter for Cush (50), L Donnelly for O’Donnell (63), E Montgomery for Bogue (63)

KERRY – D Burns; D O’Callaghan, A Dineen, J Nagle; E O’Connor, A Heinrich, T Cronin; R Murphy, S O’Brien; K Evans, T O’Donnell, E Looney; D Geaney, C Burke, K Goulding. Subs: G Hassett for Evans (37), A Curran for Cronin (41), J Kissane for O’Donnell (47), T Doyle for Looney (52), J O’Conor for Goulding (57)

REF: A Nolan (Wicklow)