Laois see off Meath to book place in Leinster U20 Football semi-finals

Keeper Conor Brown and sub Colin Dunne were Laois's heroes as they defeated Meath to march into the Leinster Under-20 Football Championship semi-finals.

Brown made an a match preserving save from Meath's Eoghan Frayne in the 53rd minute and then kicked a 45 as Laois scored 1-4 in the final seven minutes. While Colin Dunne came onto the pitch just after that save and was unplayable.

He kicked a mark with his first touch, then landed one from play before then winning a 45 which Brown kicked before setting Davy Costello off to score the final goal.

Meath had led for much of the game thanks to Oisin Keogh's first half goal but came unstuck in the second half as they only scored one point and will now face Westmeath in the quarter final next Tuesday.

Meath had the wind in the first half and used it to kick the first two scores via Eoghan Frayne and Shaun Leonard.

Laois did well against it though as Jack Byrne kicked two fine scores while Conor Heffernan and Oisin Hooney also scored.

But Meath led thanks to Eoghan Frayne, Brian O'Reilly and midfielder Jack Kinlough who all scored to leave it 1-6 to 0-5 at half time.

The second half saw Meath defend in numbers and Laois, although getting the first two scores, trailed by three as we entered the final seven minutes of the game.

Meath had the chance to win it when Eoghan Frayne slipped the Laois defence and went charging through but Conor Brown sprung out from his goal like a cat and denied him.

And that would prove crucial as Davin McEvoy and Colin Dunne kicked Laois level before Dunne kicked them ahead.

Conor Brown made it two from a 45 and then with then with the final kick, Davy Costello made the win safe with a goal.

Scorers - Laois: Davy Costello 1-2 (two frees), Davin McEvoy 0-3 (one mark), Colin Dunne 0-2 (one mark), Jack Byrne 0-2, Oisin Hooney 0-1, Conor Heffernan 0-1, Conor Brown 0-1 (one 45). Meath: Eoghan Frayne 0-3 (one free), Oisin Keogh 1-0, Jack Kinlough 0-2, Shaun Leonard 0-1, Brian O'Reilly 0-1

Laois: Conor Brown; Ben Dempsey, Colin McEvoy, Sean McGrath; Conor McWey, Simon Fingleton, Darragh Slevin; Davin McEvoy, Conor Heffernan; John Brennan, Shaun Fitzpatrick, Tom Fennelly; Davy Costello, Jack Byrne, Oisin Hooney. Subs: Stephen Lennon for McGrath (44), Jonah Kelly for Fennelly (45), Colin Dunne for Brennan (53), Cathal Lee for Hooney (55), Cormac Murphy for Byrne (58).

Meath: Oisin McDermott; Brian O'Halloran, Liam Kelly, Conor Ennis; John Finnerty, Brian O'Reilly, Shaun Leonard; Jack Kinlough, Conor Gray; Tom Bowden, Eoghan Frayne, Liam Stafford; Ruairi Kinsella, Oisin Keogh, John O'Regan. Subs: John McDonagh for Kinsella (37), Killian Smyth for Bowden (47), Ben Moran for Stafford (50).

Referee: James Foley (Carlow).