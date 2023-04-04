| 9.8°C Dublin

Laois see off Meath to book place in Leinster U20 Football semi-finals

Laois 1-12 Meath 1-7

Meath U-20 manager John McCarthy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Keeper Conor Brown and sub Colin Dunne were Laois's heroes as they defeated Meath to march into the Leinster Under-20 Football Championship semi-finals.

Brown made an a match preserving save from Meath's Eoghan Frayne in the 53rd minute and then kicked a 45 as Laois scored 1-4 in the final seven minutes. While Colin Dunne came onto the pitch just after that save and was unplayable.

