Laois beat Meath to set up Leinster final date with Dublin

Laois will take on Dublin in the final of the EirGrid Leinster U-20 football championship after they breezed past Meath in O’Moore Park.

Laois enjoyed a bright start as Ronan Coffey’s early shot for a goal flew over, and Diarmuid Whelan doubled the lead. Luke Mitchell replied with a couple of frees for Meath either side of an Alan Kinsella point, but Laois took control soon after.

Cathal Slevin floated a wonderful ball to an unmarked Dan McCormack, and he squared to an equally unmarked Alan Kinsella, who palmed to the net. Laois hit the next four points without reply, with four different players on the scoresheet, as they overwhelmed a shell-shocked Meath.

Dáithí McGowan tried to get the Royals going with fine free, but Ronan Coffey hit back for Laois to leave them 1-8 to 0-3 up at the break.

Meath made three changes at the break to try kick-start their challenge, but Laois were just too good. They outscored the Royals 0-3 to 0-1 in the opening 15 minutes of the half, and cruised to victory from there.

Scorers – Laois: A Kinsella 1-1; M Barry 0-4 (3f); R Coffey, D Whelan 0-2 each; C Slevin, J Owens, D McCormack, M Doran 0-1 each. Meath: L Mitchell 0-2f, A Lynch 0-2 (1f); D McGowan (f), M Costello (f), J Morris 0-1 each.

Laois: M Byron; M Dowling, S Lacey, A Mohan; C Slevin, S O’Flynn, D Brophy; R Tyrrell, E Dunne; M Barry, M Doran, R Coffey; A Kinsella, D McCormack, D Whelan. Subs: N Dunne for E Dunne (29-ht, Blood sub), N Dunne for Tyrrell (47), J Maher for McCormack (51), M Dempsey for Coffey (55, inj), K Byrne for Brophy (62), B Wheatley for Barry (64).

Meath: A Beakey; S Ryan, R Clarke, C Hickey; O Martin, E Harkin, J Keane; L Byrne, C Swaine; C McBride, M Costello, C Ahearne; J Morris, D McGowan, L Mitchell. Subs: S Bannon for Clarke (22, BC), C Finnegan for Mitchell (ht), A Lynch for McBride (HT), D Dixon for Swaine (ht), L Kelly for Martin (42).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford)

Online Editors