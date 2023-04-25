Kildare reclaim Leinster U20 football title with dramatic extra-time win over Dublin

Kildare 0-16 Dublin 0-13 (after extra-time)

Kildare players celebrate with the cup after the 2023 EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship final win over Dublin at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Kildare retained the Leinster U20 Championship after an epic final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

