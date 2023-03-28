Kildare keep Leinster U20 FC hopes alive with big win over Wexford

Kildare 0-16 Wexford 0-8

Kildare U-20 manager Brian Flanagan. Photo: Sportsfile

Kildare cruised to a comfortable eight point victory over a disappointing Wexford outfit in this Leinster U20 football championship Group 3 Round 2 game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.