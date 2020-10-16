Kerry's All-Ireland U-20 plans thrown into chaos after Covid-19 case

Kerry are slated to play Galway in the All-Ireland U-20 football semi-final tomorrow at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kerry's All-Ireland U-20 semi-final plans have been thrown into some chaos with a squad member testing positive for Covid-19, prompting a number of his colleagues to self-isolate ahead of contact tracing by the HSE.

A statement issued by Kerry GAA, on behalf of chairman Tim Murphy, outlined that the U-20 management, headed by John Sugrue, "felt it prudent that a number of players who may have been in contact with the player should self-isolate."

"This decision by management is taken in the interest of public health and these panel members will only re-join the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE," said Murphy.

Kerry are due to play Galway in tomorrow's second All-Ireland U-20 semi-final in Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds and with the timeframe involved, it seems likely that they will be missing players as a consequence.

The positive case and the decision to self-isolate by a number of others so close to the match, underlines the ongoing challenges faced by teams in their preparations.

