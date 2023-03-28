Jack Reid gives Wicklow the edge over Offaly

Leinster U-20FC: Wicklow 2-8 Offaly 1-10

Offaly U-20 manager Ken Furlong. Photo: Sportsfile

A point from Jack Reid four minutes into injury time put Wicklow in pole position for qualification as they edged out a fancied Offaly in Kilcormac's Faithful Fields tonight.