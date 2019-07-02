Jack Downey's late free sees Limerick into Munster semi-finals

A Jack Downey '45 deep in added time saw Limerick complete their recovery from a eight point deficit and set up a clash with Kerry following this Munster U20 Football Championship quarter-final with Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles last evening.

The home side began the brighter and with Kevin Grogan and Riain Quigley to the fore to lead 0-6 to 0-2 after the opening quarter but Limerick came back into it and inspired by Noel Callnan cut the margin to one but Sean O’Connors and Quigley points gave Tipp a 0-8 to 0-5 half time lead.

Tipp were quick out of the blocks at the start of the second half with Rian Quigley gaoling inside the first minute and with O'Connor adding two frees to lead by eight.

However, Tipperary would score just twice more as Limerick began to dominate possession and got the goal they needed when Noel Callnan blasted to the top corner on 45 minutes.

It was with three minutes to go when Limerick got back on terms but Tipp went back ahead through Quigley but points from sub Niall McAuliffe and Downey's nerveless 45 saw Limerick claim a second significant football championship win in Thurles over Tipperary this summer.

Limerick: J Hickey; C Ferris, D Woulfe, J Fitzgerald; D O’Grady, A Shanagher, L Woulfe; J Coyne, J Downey (0-3, 2f, 1 45); K Moloney, B Coleman, R McCarthy; J Cummins (0-1), J Molyneaux (0-2), N Callnan (1-3). Subs: J Hayes for D Woulfe (6 inj); J Fitzgerald (0-3f) for Ferris (18 inj); D Lane for O’Grady (41); B Foley for L Woulfe (51 inj); N McAuliffe (0-1) for Hayes (58); DJ Stack for Cummins (60+4).

Tipperary: K Beben; T McDonagh, J Harney, L Cleary; M O’Meara, D O’Leary, E McBride; L Fogarty, C Kennedy (0-1); A O’Neill, K Grogan (0-2), C Crowe; R Quigley (1-4, 0-2f), A McGrath, Sean O’Connor (0-5, 4f). Subs: S Doyle for McGrath (40); C Maher for McDonagh (46); AJ Willis for O’Neill (53); A O’Neill for Kennedy (60 BC).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork)

