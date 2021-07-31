‘I would like to dedicate this to my mate, Niall Laverty. I love him so much and I miss him every day and I wish he was here now’

Brendan and Esther Duffy, the parents of the late Brendan Óg Duffy, captain of the Monaghan U20 football team, in attendance at the EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Monaghan and Down. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ruairí O'Hare of Down in action against Shane Slevin of Monaghan during the EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U-20FC final match at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Down Goalkeeper Charlie Smyth celebrates with supporters after his side's victory during the EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Down and Monaghan at Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

After winning the u20 Ulster Championship, Down player Ruairi O’Hare dedicated the victory to his late best friend in a touching interview.

Down beat Monaghan 3-15 to 1-14 in the highly emotive match. The night was tinged in emotion following the passing of Monaghan captain Brendan Óg Duffy, who tragically died in a car crash two weeks ago.

After being named man of the match, Down forward O’Hare gave his condolences to the Monaghan team and paid tribute to his late friend.

"My condolences go to the Monaghan boys, I actually know how they are feeling,” he told TG4.

"A year and a half ago a person in my own club passed away, my best friend who I was living with, and we had to play a relegation playoff a week and a half after.

"I know that feeling they are having in their stomach now it’s not nice, it’s not nice for them boys, there’s bigger things than football here.

“I would like to dedicate this to my mate, Niall Lavery, I love him so much and I miss him every day and I wish he was here now.”

Another remarkable interview tonight, Ruairi OâHare paying tribute to his best friend at the end would have you in tears, Iâm sure a lot of people would relate to it - tonightâs game was smothered by such sadness and it was all carried off with such poise pic.twitter.com/qknbCk5DCC — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) July 30, 2021

The parents of Brendan Óg Duffy, who was also known as ‘Ógie’, attended the match, wearing jerseys of their late son on it.

Before kick-off, Monaghan remembered their fallen teammate and his number six shirt was, poignantly, left vacant on the match-day programme.

Ógie’s father Brendan paid tribute to his son after the match and said he would be so proud to see Ronan Grimes captaining Monaghan.