Galway advance to Connacht U20 Football final with win over Leitrim

Galway, without a win in the grade since they defeated Dublin to win the 2020 All-Ireland final, advanced to the Connacht Under-20 decider with a flattering nine-point win at Tuam Stadium.

Leitrim seemed poised for an upset when they got within a point going into the final quarter with a point behind them but the Tribesmen took over and held them scoreless from there to the end.

Galway, having had the breeze behind them, led by 0-6 to 0-2 at the break despite shooting seven wides to Leitrim’s one as both teams were hampered by the wet conditions at Tuam Stadium.

Leitrim were dealt a double blow with captain Michael McKiernan unable to start through illness while senior player Barry McNulty was withdrawn to ensure he is available for duty in Gaelic Park against New York on Saturday.

The Galway attack looked sharper from the outset with Jake Slattery shooting three excellent points in the opening half off both feet.

Midfielder Sam O’Neill also shot a brace of points using both feet with full-forward Seán Birmingham getting them off the mark inside a minute.

Paul Moran opened Leitrim’s account with a free from 30 metres after 14 minutes and Ben Guckian, son of manager Benny, kicked an excellent point to leave them four adrift at the interval.

Points from Jamie McGreal and Moran halved the deficit inside eight minutes of the restart and while Cillian Ó Curraoin responded for Galway, Radek Oberwan and Moran again found the range to leave Leitrim trailing by just 0-7 to 0-6 going into the final quarter.

But that was as close as they got and after missing a couple of chances to equalise, they paid a big price as Galway regrouped.

Two frees from Birmingham pushed Galway three in front before interval sub Michael Moughan soloed in from the left and drilled the ball low to the net to push them ahead by double scores at 1-9 to 0-6 five minutes from time.

There was no way back for Leitrim and Matthew Thompson sealed a somewhat flattering win with Galway’s second goal deep into added time.

Scorers – Galway: S Birmingham 0-3 (2f), J Slattery 0-3, M Moughan 1-0, M Thompson 1-0, S O’Neill 0-2, C Ó Curraoin 0-1. Leitrim: P Moran 0-3 (2f), J McGreal 0-1, R Oberwan 0-1, B Guckian 0-1.

Galway: J Egan; L O’Connor, E Donohue, C MacDonncha; B Coen, B Cogger, J Folan; P Egan, S O’Neill; M Thompson, J Slattery, F Ó Sé; C Power, S Birmingham, C Ó Curraoin. Subs: M Moughan for Coen (half-time), M Mac Gearailt for Power (48), J Lonergan for Folan (55).

Leitrim: C Flood; J Foley, B Donohoe; R Cunningham; J McGreal, D McLoughlin, M Lenehan; D Bosquette, G Reynolds; E Regan, B Guckian, J Casey; K McCrann, P Moran, R Oberwan. Subs: J Tobin for McLoughlin (28), M McKiernan for Regan (52), Tommy Taylor for Bosquette (58).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).