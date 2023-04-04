| 9.8°C Dublin

Galway advance to Connacht U20 Football final with win over Leitrim

Galway 2-9 Leitrim 0-6

4 March 2023; Seán Birmingham of Galway in action against Brian Donohue of Leitrim during the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship semi-final match between Galway and Leitrim at St Jarlath's Park in Tuam, Galway. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

4 March 2023; Seán Birmingham of Galway in action against Brian Donohue of Leitrim during the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship semi-final match between Galway and Leitrim at St Jarlath's Park in Tuam, Galway. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

John Fallon

Galway, without a win in the grade since they defeated Dublin to win the 2020 All-Ireland final, advanced to the Connacht Under-20 decider with a flattering nine-point win at Tuam Stadium.

Leitrim seemed poised for an upset when they got within a point going into the final quarter with a point behind them but the Tribesmen took over and held them scoreless from there to the end.

