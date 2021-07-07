Fionn Maher points way as Lily rising gains momentum with U20 Leinster football win over Laois

Just 24 hours after slaying Wexford in the U-20 hurling championship, Kildare kept the good times rolling as they advanced in the EirGrid Leinster MHC with a seven-point win over Laois in Newbridge.

The home side were in control from start to finish and will now take on Wexford in the provincial quarter-final in Newbridge next Wednesday night.

Fionn Maher was the star of the show. Named at full-forward but playing out on the wing, he was excellent from frees and open play, helping himself to nine points over the hour.

James Dolan netted twice in the opening half for Kildare and while his fourth-minute goal got them going, his second, with the last puck of the half, was a real dagger blow to Laois with a score of 2-8 to 0-6 on the board at the break.

The closest Laois got in the second half was five points, with midfielder Eoghan Cuddy landing some superb long-range frees, but Maher landed the last two scores of the game to stretch their advantage to seven points by the finish and set up their clash with the Slaneysiders.

SCORERS – Kildare: F Maher 0-9 (4f, 1sl); J Dolan 2-0; A Tobin (2f), N Dolan 0-3 each; S Kelleher 0-1. Laois: E Cuddy (4f), C Byrne (3f) 0-5 each; B Duggan 0-2; A Phelan, J Quinlan and J Breen 0-1 each.

KILDARE – E Sheehan; C Kirwan, L O’Reilly, R Redfern; O Maher, D O’Meara, R Sinkey; C Boran, D Crowley; A Tobin, N Dolan, F Maher; C Mangan, S Kelleher, J Dolan. Subs: B Hennessy for O Maher (18), K Harrington for Mangan (29), S Murphy for J Dolan (51), J O’Donoghue for C Boran (57), S Holmes for N Dolan (60).

LAOIS – B O’Reilly; T Cuddy, R Quinlan, C Cuddy; C Comerford, A Phelan, B Fitzpatrick; E Cuddy, D Dooley; B Duggan, L Kavanagh, J Quinlan; C McKelvey, C Byrne, C Fitzpatrick. Subs: J Breen for McKelvey (inj h-t), C Doran for C Fitzpatrick (42), C Flynn for Duggan (53).

REF – A Kinahan (Offaly).

