Eoghan Smith leaves it late for Sligo as Roscommon dethroned in Connacht U20 Championship

Eoghan Smith claimed the winning point at the death as Sligo knocked holders Roscommon out of the Connacht U20 Championship at Markievicz Park.

The Yeats men set up a final meeting with Mayo next Wednesday after coming from five points behind in the opening half to win it in the second minute of injury-time.

The impressive Smith kept his composure to fire over the winning point from wide on the left, having earlier pulled his side level with a point from a mark with the clock approaching 60 minutes.

His seven-point tally helped Dessie Sloyan’s side book their place in the provincial decider for the first time since 2017.

They needed a converted penalty from Lee Duignan to go in level at the break, 1-7 apiece, as some wayward shooting from the visitors proved costly.

Liam Tully’s side started well, and Jack Tumulty hit a couple of lovely points early on before Adam McDermott goaled midway through the half after Oisín Cregg’s initial effort was brilliantly saved by Sligo keeper Cian Kilcoyne.

But Smith pulled Sligo level with a point after Duignan’s spot-kick, and he repeated the trick at the end of the second half to secure a memorable win.

Scorers:

Sligo: E Smith 0-7 (5f), L Duignan 1-2, D Walsh, J Keaney, L Marren 0-1 each.

Roscommon: A McDermott 1-2, O Cregg 0-2 (2f), J Tumulty 0-3, E Colleran, 0-2, B O’Carroll, D Cregg 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

SLIGO – C Kilcoyne; S Molloy, C Johnston, L Casserly; C O’Reilly, J Lavin, C Mulligan; J Keaney, J Donlon; M Henry, E Smith, D Walsh; L Marren, L Duignan, J Davitt. Subs: O Flynn for Henry (30), M McGowan for O’Reilly (42), D McLaughlin for Casserly (45), G Duffy for Donlon (51).

ROSCOMMON – D Quinn; C Lohan, S Trundle, T Crean; P Gavin, C Keogh, B O’Hara-Duggan; O Cregg, D Cregg; J Tumulty, C Feely, C Hand; B O’Carroll, A McDermott, E Colleran. Subs: E Ward for Trundle (6), D Heneghan for Feely (43), C Regan for Crean (54), C Kelly for O’Hara-Duggan (57).

REF – T Murphy (Galway).