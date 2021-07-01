Eirgrid U-20 Leinster football championship round-up: Westmeath and Longford narrowly advance

The Leinster U-20 championship got under way on Thursday night. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

BEN McGAURAN scored 1-2 in the final stages of this first round tie as Westmeath snatched victory in Newbridge.

Kildare led by thee points on three occasions during a first half that they largely dominated but Westmeath scored three of the last four points to triumph.

In a tight game a goal was always going to be crucial and Kildare looked to have positioned themselves well to go and win the game when sub Neil Aherne sidestepped goalkeeper Michael Lynam to make it 1-12 to 0-12.

However, McGauran finished off an unforgettable night for himself and his team with late burst of a goal and two frees and Westmeath march on into the next round.

Scorers – Westmeath: B McGauran 1-10 (10f), K O’Sullivan 0-2, S O’Connor (m), B Kelly, S Fleming 0-1 each. Kildare: E Bagnall 0-5 (3f), N Aherne 1-0, T Gill, P McDermott, T Martin, D O’Donoghue, M Curtin (f), M McGovern, N O’Regan, S Farrell 0-1 each.

Longford 4-11 Louth 3-13

Longford held off a dramatic Louth fightback to advance to the next round. Longford had three goals inside the opening five minutes from Keelin McGann, Euan Finneran and Daniel Reynolds.

Two goals from Jay Hughes ignited Louth’s rally, his first came on the stroke of half-time to leave his side 3-7 to 1-8 adrift at the break.

Against the run of play as Louth rallied, Longford sub Jack Duggan found the net to seal the win despite a late goal from Louth’s Gabriel Bell.

Scorers – Louth: J Hughes 2-2; G Bell 1-2; C Gillespie 0-4 (2f); C McCaul 0-3 (2f); L Mathews (’45) G Stewart 0-1. Longford: K McGann 1-5; G Reynolds 1-3 (2f); E Finneran and J Duggan 1-0 each; T McNevin, F Hourican and E McCormack 0-1 each.

LOUTH – J Gordon; G Browne, G Stewart, D Lally; J McDonnell, C Murphy, G Bell; S Healy, C McCaul; J Commins, D Nally, B Collier; M Begley, J Hughes, C Gillespie. Subs: T Jackson for Lally (18), L Matthews for Commins (46).

LONGFORD – O Duffy; J Kajan, D Moffett, J Kiernan; J Donnelly, J Moran, F Hourican; M Kajan, T McNevin; D O’Connell, J Martin, E Finneran; K McGann, E McCormack, D Reynolds. Subs: C Leonard for Martin (h-t), J Duggan for McCormack (49).

REF – S Farrelly (Dublin)

WICKLOW 2-11 LAOIS 2-8

THERE was drama in Aughrim as Wicklow came back from the brink to snatch a dramatic win.

Laois had led by three points with six minutes to play but the introduction of Matthew Ging inspired Wicklow to an unlikely comeback. Ging kicked four points, including the equalising score in injury time, before a goal three minutes later from Eoin Darcy, his second of the game, broke Laois hearts and knocked them out of the championship.

Scorers – Laois: R Murphy 1-2 (2f), C Dunne 0-4 (3f), A Dunne 1-1, K Swayne 0-1. Wicklow: E Darcy 2-1, M Ging 0-4 (3f), J Keogh 0-3 (3f), K Quinn 0-2 (1m), E Byrne 0-1.

Laois – T Wright; C Bennett, A Dunne, S Greene; E Delaney, A Connolly, F Holland; K Swayne, C Burke; R Murphy, D Larkin, S O’Neill; R Bolger, C Dunne, C Goode. Subs: Sean M Corcoran for K Swayne (temp 34-36), D Galvin for R Bolger (48), B Dempsey for F Holland (48), J Lacey for S O’Neill (57), Sean M Corcoran for E Delaney (60+3).

Wicklow – J Sargent; C Grimes, M Stone, T Moran; G Fogarty, Z Cullen, C Maguire; E Byrne, S Crowley; S O’Dowd, J Keogh, C McDonald; E Darcy, K Quinn, O Cullen. Subs: J Brady for C Maguire (40), M Ging for O Cullen (49).

Ref – A Coyne (Westmeath).

Wexford 2-9 CARLOW 0-8

WEXFORD goals in each half from forwards Jack Higgins and Conor Kehoe provided the platform for victory at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The major difference between the sides was that Wexford had a cutting edge in attack, with the outstanding Kehoe nabbing 1-3 from open play.

Wexford led 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time and a cracking goal from Kehoe immediately after the second water break killed off a wasteful Carlow side, who kicked a total of 12 wides.

Scorers – Wexford: C Kehoe 1-3, J Higgins 1-1, C Regan 0-2, A Larkin (f), J O’Leary, R Fitzpatrick 0-1 each. Carlow: A Keating 0-3f, L Connolly, N Hickey 0-2 each, B Byrne 0-1f.

Wexford: A Larkin; C Lyne, B Cushe, P Darcy; Z Firman, J Bolger, S Carley; C Hughes, L Doyle; A Mahoney, S Pettitt, J Higgins; C Kinsella, J O’Leary, C Kehoe. Subs: C Regan for Mahoney (39); J O’Leary for Darcy (45); J Curtis for Doyle (50); R Fitzpatrick for Hughes (53); R O’Brien for O’Leary (55).

Carlow: C Kavanagh C; A Nolan, J McCullagh, J Dunne; S Smithers, F Kavanagh, P McDonnell; L Connolly, N Hickey; P Regan, B Dorgan, F Fitzpatrick; A Keating, C Byrne, B Byrne. Subs: S Buggy for Dunne (25); M Foley for C Byrne (34); P Deering for Nolan (39); C O’Brien for B Byrne (49).

REF: G Hurley (Westmeath).