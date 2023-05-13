Eamon Brown goal sets up Tailteann Cup win for Down over Waterford

Down 2-14 Waterford 1-06

Down finished convincing winners over Waterford as they aim to make their mark on the Tailteann Cup.

However, it wasn’t that way for the entirety as it took Eamon Brown’s 23rd-minute goal to kickstart Down into action as up to that point Waterford had more than held their own.

Conor Murray’s goal on 18 minutes gave Waterford a deserved lead – 1-02 to 0-02 – but that was their last score of the half as Down rattled over an unanswered 1-04 to take a handsome four-point lead into the break. Waterford’s first-half points came from free-taker Jason Curry, while Pat Havern, Anthony Morgan and Andrew Gilmore grabbed points for Down.

Odhran Murdock impressed throughout and his goal on 50 minutes put the game to bed and Down finished strongly with Gilmore, Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan and substitute Donnach McAleenan peppering the Waterford scoreboard.

The Mourne men controlled the tempo, with Danny Magill, Ross Carr, Gilmore and Murdock on top of their game and Pat Havern received huge roar of appreciation from the Pairc Esler crowd when he was substituted

The Munster side showed plenty of fight and Darragh Corcoran, Dermot Ryan and substitute Jason Gleeson got the names on scoresheet but the game was long up before referee Barry Cassidy blew the final whistle.

Down make the trip to Thurles on Saturday to face Tipperary, while Waterford can take confidence from their display against Conor Laverty’s side as they take on Meath at the weekend.

DOWN: Charlie Smyth, Finn McElroy, Pierce Laverty, Conor Fitzpatrick, Anthony Morgan (0-01), Shane Annett, Danny Magill, Ross Carr, Patrick Branagan, Andrew Gilmore (0-4, 0-3 frees), Shealan Johnston (0-01), Odhran Murdock (1-00) Eugene Branagan (0-01) Pat Havern (0-05, 0-1 mark, 0-3 frees) Eamon Brown (1-00).

Subs:Daniel Guinness for McElroy (ht’) Ceilum Doherty for A Morgan (ht’), Donnach McAleenan (0-02) for C Fitzpatrick (44’), Paddy McCarthy for Havern (60’), Conor Poland for Shane Annett (63’)

WATERFORD:Aaron Beresford, Liam Fennell, Darragh O’Cathasaigh, Conor O’Cuirrin, Dermot Ryan (0-06), Brian Looby, Jordan O’Sullivan, Michael Curry, Brian Lynch, Conor Murray (1-00), Darragh Corcoran (0-02), Jason Curry (0-02, frees), Eoghan McGrath-Butler, Sean Whelan Barrett, Michael Kiely.

Subs: Jason Gleeson (0-01), for Whelan Barrett (51’), Tom O’Connell Kiely (51’), Mark Cummins for O’Sullivan (63’), Josh Veale for O Cuirrin (66’), Jack Keane for Curry (68’),

Referee:Barry Cassidy (Derry).