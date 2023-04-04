Dublin qualify from Leinster U20 Football Group 2 with six-point win over Offaly

A powerful opening quarter and closing ten minutes saw Dublin cruise out of their group with full points from their three games.

Their win over Offaly in O'Connor Park was not as clearcut as the final scoreline suggests.

Offaly had ample chances to be a lot closer but Dublin, giving a handful of players an opportunity to impress, always looked like they would get the job done.

With Offaly's fate out of their own hands as they needed to win here and Louth to beat Wicklow in the other Group 2 game, there was an anti climax feel about the first quarter.

Dublin settled much quicker and early on, it looked like it would be a long evening for Offaly.

Dublin had 1-4 on the board by the 13th minute with the goal coming from midfielder Greg McEneaney in the 13th minute.

Offaly were much better in the second quarter and began to open up Dublin. A brilliant John Furlong goal in the 30th minute brought them right back into it as they trailed by 1-6 to 1-4 at the break.

Offaly played their best football on the resumption. A run of four points on the trot saw them take a 1-8 to 1-7 lead after 39 minutes. Dublin responded well with the next four to lead by 1-11 to 1-8 after 46 minutes.

An excellent Geordi O'Meara free brought it back to two points but Dublin finished very strongly with the final four points, three of them in injury time for an ultimately comfortable win.

Scorers - Dublin: R Keogh 0-4 (3f), G McEneaney 1-0, D Dempsey 0-3 (1m), L Breatnach and L Ward 0-2 each, D O'Leary, E Dunne, K O'Brien and C Dolan 0-1 each. Offaly: H Plunkett 0-4 (3f), G O'Meara 0-3 (2f), J Furlong 1-0, N Furlong and J Guing 0-1 each.

Dublin: H O'Sullivan; E O'Connor-Flanagan, T Clancy, F Bruton; D O'Leary, D McGrath, A Gavin; E Dunne, G McEneaney; C Dolan, L Ward, T Brennan; D Dempsey, R Keogh, K O'Brien. Subs: A Smith for O'Sullivan, inj. (22m), L Breatnach for O'Brien (HT), C Moriarty for Brennan (HT), S Smith for Dolan (57m), M McDonald for McGrath (45m).

Offaly: D Dunican; D O'Neill, D Finneran, T Hyland; G O'Meara, D Byrne, D McDaid; J Furlong, C Ryan; N Furlong, H Plunkett, L Bourke; C Egan, S Conway, J Guing. Subs: K O'Neill for Conway (38m), A Egan for N Furlong (48m), P Robbins for Bourke (48m), D Kilmurray for Diarmuid O'Neill (54m), B Heffernan for O'Meara (57m).

Referee: K Harris.