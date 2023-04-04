| 9.8°C Dublin

Dublin qualify from Leinster U20 Football Group 2 with six-point win over Offaly

Dublin 1-15 Offaly 1-9

Greg McEneaney scored Dublin's only goal against Offaly Expand

A powerful opening quarter and closing ten minutes saw Dublin cruise out of their group with full points from their three games.

Their win over Offaly in O'Connor Park was not as clearcut as the final scoreline suggests.

