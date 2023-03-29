Down’s Savage effort knocks out defending champions Tyrone

Ulster U-20 FC: Down 2-9 Tyrone 1-8

Tyrone U-20 star Ruairí Canavan held scoreless from play. Photo: Sportsfile

Down shocked All-Ireland U-20 champions Tyrone with a four-point win at O’Neill’s Healy Park as the holders went crashing out of the Ulster U-20 FC in the first round.