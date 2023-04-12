Down advance to Ulster U20 football final with eight-point win over Monaghan

Down beat Monaghan by eight points to advance to the 2023 Eirgrid Ulster U20 final after some slick passages of play on a rain swept night in Páirc Esler in Newry.

The opening half the hosts laid the foundations for the comprehensive victory with Oisín Savage and Jamie Doran defying the elements to amass the match winning tally between them.

Doran only came in on the ninth minute when captain Ryan Magill was forced off with injury. Such was his point taking from play in the semi, he will be a certainty to be in the reckoning to start the final against Derry in two weeks time.

Savage however, was a class apart and his 20th minute goal summed up his brilliance. The Loughinisland man smashed home a stunning half volley that caught everyone by surprise, especially Monaghan goalkeeper Darragh Croarkin.

Despite playing with the wind, Monaghan could only rely on the talented Stephen Mooney for a way into the game from placed effort. Although judged expertly with the breeze behind him the Farney men were unable to cope with Down’s movement.

Doran’s late brace made it 1-10 to 0-5 at half time and Down’s final place had all been secured.

Four points in a row upon the resumption extended Down’s dominance. Full forward Jason Morgan whipping over two fine efforts. Such was Down’s comfort they took off impressive senior player Odhrán Murdock and Savage with a quarter of an hour to go.

Conor Laverty could have rued those changes when Monaghan piled on the pressure with long searching deliveries. The visitors struck the woodwork four times before Mooney finally landed a consolation.

Scorers – Down: O Savage 1-7 (5f), J Doran 0-4, O Murdock and J Morgan 0-2 each, E Lougran and H Magill 0-1 each. Monaghan: S Mooney 1-4 (3f, 1m), D McCahey, C Conlon (f), N Rice, C Eccles and D Byrne 0-1 each.

Down: O Treacy; F McAvoy, P McCarthy, F Murdock; T Hardy, R Magill, J Kelly; O Murdock, T McCarroll; T Ryan, O Cunningham, H Magill; O Savage, J Morgan, C Rodgers. Subs: J Doran for Magill (9) A Cole for Kelly (42), S Carr for Murdock (45), E Loughran for Savage (46), Z Murdock for Rodgers (46).

Monaghan: D Croarkin; L Kelly, N Meehan, H McDonald; C Reilly, D Byrne, M Hamill; S Treanor, M McPhillips; R Duffy, S Mooney, C Eccles; D Mee, D McCahey, C Conlon. Subs: J Slevin for Meehan (28) B Walker for Treanor (ht), N Rice for Mee (ht), C Hughes for Byrne (39), T Hughes for Kelly (48), L Martin for McPhillips (Blood 58).

Referee: S Murphy (Armagh).