Derry blast past Fermanagh to book place in semi-final

Fermanagh U-20 star Ronan McCaffrey in action for the county senior team against Monaghan. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry booked their place in the semi-final of the Ulster U-20 Championship with a comfortable win over Fermanagh in Roslea.

The Oak Leaf side controlled proceedings from the start and they quickly stamped their authority on the contest to race into an early advantage that they never looked like relinquishing.

Ruairi Forbes fired to the Fermanagh net in the seventh minute, as Derry opened up a six-point lead, 1-3 to 0-0.

Fermanagh opened their account in the 12th minute through a Justy McDade mark and when Cathair Leonard and Conor O’Hanlon followed up with points it left just the goal dividing the sides.

However, that was as good as it got for the home side, as Derry dominated the final spell of the half to pull clear.

Charlie Diamond landed a couple of points before Lachlan Murray netted the away side’s second goal as a break from deep saw him slipped in and he tucked low to the net.

With Matthew Downey also adding a point it left nine between the sides at the break, 2-6 to 0-3.

Derry continued to control things in the second half, with Downey tagging on a couple of points before converting a penalty after Diamond had been upended.

Fermanagh did keep battling and O’Hanlon, McDade and Dan McCann lofted over scores but in truth they were second best all over and Downey, Forbes, Murray and Niall O’Donnell all tagged on points for the Oak Leafs as they finished up 13 point victors.

Scorers - Fermanagh: C O’Hanlon 0-2 (2f), J McDade 0-2 (2m), D McCann 0-2 (1f), C Leonard 0-1, C O’Brien 0-1. Derry: M Downey 1-6 (1-0pen, 4f), R Forbes 1-1, L Murray 1-1, N O’Donnell 0-2, C Diamond 0-2 (1f),

Fermanagh: E McCaffrey; C McAnespy, D Flanagan, C Leonard; M Flanagan, F O’Brien, C Boyle; R McCaffrey, S Conlon; R Bogue, D King, M O’Flanagan; C O’Hanlon, J McDade, G O’Keefe. Subs: A Kelm for Bogue, D Owens for Flanagan, C O’Brien for King, D McCann for O’Hanlon, E McCabe for McDade

Derry: B O’Connor; J Murray, J McDermott, D McDermott; P McGurk, D Gilmore, R Forbes; D Higgins, P O’Kasne; P McCullagh, C Diamond, M Doherty; M Downey, L Murray, N O’Donnell. Subs: R O’Mianain for Murray, C Downey for McCullagh, N McGonagle for Diamond, S Seehan for D McDermott, C Shields for Forbes

Ref: B McMenamin (Cavan)