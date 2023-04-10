| 10.7°C Dublin

David O’Shaughnessy and Aaron Neville goals net Limerick Munster semi-final berth

Munster U-20 FC quarter-final Limerick 2-6 Waterford 0-6

Limerick advanced to the Munster semi-final as second half goals from David O’Shaughnessy and Aaron Neville saw them squeeze past Waterford in Ballyagran.

The Treaty side, who are backboned by a number of players still eligible in 2024, now face Cork on Leeside next Monday for a place in the provincial decider.

