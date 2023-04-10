David O’Shaughnessy and Aaron Neville goals net Limerick Munster semi-final berth

Munster U-20 FC quarter-final Limerick 2-6 Waterford 0-6
Limerick advanced to the Munster semi-final as second half goals from David O’Shaughnessy and Aaron Neville saw them squeeze past Waterford in Ballyagran.
The Treaty side, who are backboned by a number of players still eligible in 2024, now face Cork on Leeside next Monday for a place in the provincial decider.
This contest was spoiled by the wind but also both sides were over-eager in the tackle. A high volume of frees, particularly in the middle third did little to keep this game free-flowing.
The sides were level 0-3 each at half-time with Limerick the happier side, having played against the strong south Limerick breeze. Alan Dunwoody was twice on target for Ephie Fitzgerald’s men while Rory Fennell got their opener. For Limerick, Ronan Quirke scored from play while Darragh Murray’s free closed the half.
O’Shaughnessy notched the other Limerick point from a free, he also got the first two of the second half. One from a free, the other from a ’45. But Dunwoody and Fennell combined to give Waterford the lead.
But a final-quarter march from Limerick saw O’Shaughnessy find the net for their first goal, before Neville sealed the win five minutes from time. The impressive Emmett Rigter added the final score with a sublime curling effort.
SCORERS – Limerick: D O’Shaughnessy 1-3 (0-1f, 0-1m, 0-1 ’45); A Neville 1-0; R Quirke, D Murray (f), E Rigter 0-1 each. Waterford: A Dunwoody 0-4 (0-3fs); R Fennell 0-2.
LIMERICK – C MacInnes; T Hourigan, F Corcoran, D Buckley (C); A Neville, E McGrath, S Ryan; J McCarthy, E Rigter; M Molloy, D Murray, T Ryan; B Smith, R Quirke, D O'Shaughnessy. Subs: D Ryan for T Ryan (37), Z McCarthy for Molloy (39), D Boyce for Smith (48) M Nolan for S Ryan (55) S Cross for Quirke (60).
WATERFORD – C Moore; S Oates, J Moloney, S Byrne; G Power, O Downey, R O’Connell; A Jacob, M O’Sullivan; R Fennell, E McSweeney (C), S O’Rourke; G Hahessy, A Dunwoody, M O’Brien. Subs: C Carey for O’Rourke (inj 12), D McLoughlin for O’Brien (H/T), C Ryan for Carey (51), T Fennell for R Fennell (60), K Moloney for Downey (60),
REF – B Fleming (Kerry)