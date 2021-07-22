David Buckley leads dominant Rebels to third Munster title in four years

Seán McDonnell of Cork, right, celebrates with team-mate Colin Walsh after scoring his side's second goal during the EirGrid Munster GAA U-20FC final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CORK claimed a third Munster U-20 football title in four years after they overpowered Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

The visitors raced into a three-point lead before Tipp struck for their first goal after six minutes when captain Sean O’Connor finished from close range. Ryan Walsh nudged Tipp in front before playing in Jamie Holloway for their second goal in the 10th minute.

The Rebels were potent at the other end with David Buckley a threat with four points before the water break. After the resumption it was all Cork, who struck 1-6 without reply up to half-time, with the goal coming from full-back Diarmuid Phelan who benefited from a gaping hole in the Tipp defence as Cork took a 1-13 to 2-3 lead in at the break.

The trend didn’t change after half-time with sub Sean McSweeney benefiting from more lax Tipp tackling for Cork’s second goal after 36 minutes.

Tipp gave themselves a lifeline in the 43rd minute when O’Connor scored his second but two minutes later it was cancelled out by a Colin Walsh goal from close range as Cork led by 11 at the second water break. Cork vice-captain Buckley was the star of the show with eight points from play.

Scorers:

Cork: D Buckley 0-10 (2f); C Walsh 1-3; S McDonnell; D Phelan 1-0 each; D Dorgan 0-3 (2f); C Corbett 0-2; M O’Neill, J Cahalane 0-1 each.

Tipperary: S O’Connor 2-2 (2f); J Holloway 1-0; K Grogan 0-3 (2f); R Walsh, C Deeley 0-2 each; E Butler 0-1.

TEAMS –

CORK – G Creedon; C O’Donovan, D Phelan, C McGoldrick; A Walsh-Murphy, T Walsh, D Cashman; B Hayes, N Hartnett; C Corbett, C Walsh, E Cooke; D Dorgan, J Cahalane, D Buckley. Subs: S McDonnell for Corbett (h-t); N Lordan for O’Donovan (47); C O’Sullivan for Hayes (47); M O’Neill (f) for Dorgan (49); S O’Sullivan for Cooke (57).

TIPPERARY – C Scully; S Daly, T Condon, B McKeown; E Butler, B O’Connor, L Kennedy; C Deeley, B Comerford; C Cadell, J Kiely, J Holloway; R Walsh, K Grogan, S O’Connor. Subs: J Duncan for McKeown (22 inj); B Kehoe for B O’Connor (h-t); C English for Holloway (39); M Lyons for Comerford (49); K Costello for Walsh (60).

REF – B Griffin (Kerry).