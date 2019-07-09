Ciarán Archer stars as Dublin beat Wexford to make U20 Leinster final

Full-forward Ciarán Archer was Dublin’s tormentor in chief again with 1-8 at Parnell Park to help secure their Eirgrid Leinster U-20 FC final place.

Fresh from mauling Longford by 26 points in the quarter-finals, Tom Gray’s side went through the motions on home soil to record another big win.

St Maur's attacker Archer, who struck 2-8 against Longford, was to the fore again with his goal 15 seconds into the second-half ultimately breaking Wexford’s resolve.

The win secures Dublin’s place in the final on Friday week though after two landslide wins they may worry about being a little under-cooked.

Poor Wexford, who beat Wicklow and Louth previously, scored just two points in the opening 40 minutes and only came good with a series of points late on as Dublin ran in their full allocation of subs.

Dublin led 0-9 to 0-2 at half-time but that margin would have been far wider only for 10 wides.

Archer grabbed his goal within 15 seconds of the restart as he capitalised on a powerful run through the middle from Donal Ryan before firing low to the net.

Further Archer points and one from Ross McGarry left Dublin sitting pretty with a 1-12 to 0-2 advantage after 40 minutes and they cruised home.

Scorers - Dublin: C Archer 1-8 (0-7f), R McGarry (0-1f), J Doran, B O’Leary, N O’Leary 0-2 each, C Kinsella 0-1. Wexford: M Molloy 0-2, J Myler (0-1f), D Brooks (0-1f), S Nolan, C Kavanagh 0-1 each.

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; E O’Dea, D Newcombe, D Maher; K Kennedy, N Matthews, S Lambe; P O Cofaigh Byrne, D Ryan; N O’Leary, K Lynch Bissett; J Doran; B O’Leary, C Archer, R McGarry. Subs: K McKeon for McGarry 40, D Lacey for Lynch Bissett 48, C Kinsella for Matthews 48, A Lynch for O’Dea 54, S Farrelly for O Cofaigh Byrne 56, E Caulfield for N O’Leary 58.

Wexford: D Brooks; K Pierce, G Sheehan, L O’Connor; B Byrne, A Hogan, E Minogue; B Maddock, L Coleman; D McVeigh, J Myler, S Nolan; M Molloy, S Forde, C Kavanagh. Subs: C Kirwan for Hogan h/t, J Kelly for McVeigh h/t, P Kelly for Forde 50, M Kinsella for Byrne 56, J Kavanagh for Minogue 61, P Dempsey for Pierce 61.

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).

Online Editors