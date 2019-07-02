Ciarán Archer leads the way as Dublin see off Longford

Dublin's powerful presence made their feelings known straight from the throw-in when their full-forward Ciarán Archer slipped over three unanswered points inside the opening five minutes of play.

The Sky Blues continued to dominate the early exchanges with Ross McGary and Archer combining that gave them a six point cushion.

The visitors bagged their first goal of game in the 12 minute as Archer superbly fielded a high ball sent in by Donal Ryan fended off his marker before blasting the ball to the back of the Longford net.

Longford finally broke their duck in the 17 minute when Oran Kenny hit two close range points from the placed ball but Longford supporters had barely time to catch their breath when the Dubs restored order with two points from Brian O’Leary and Ciaran Archer to put the scores at 1-11 to 0-2.

After the break, Dublin turned the screw once more when James Doran picked off his second point of the evening while minutes later second half substitute Harry Ladd added another goal for the Dubs that killed of any chance of a Longford comeback.

Scorers - Dublin: C Archer 3, 1p-8,5f R McGarry 0-4, 1f, H Ladd 1-2, B O'Leary 0-2, J Doran 0-2, K Lynch Bissett 0-1, M Lavin 0-1, D Lacey 0-1. Longford: O Kenny 0-4f, J Hagan 0-2,1f,, A McGuire 0-1.

Dublin: D O'Hanlon, D Maher, D Newcombe, E O'Dea; K Kennedy, N Matthews, S Lambe, P O'Cofaigh Byrne, D Ryan; N O'Leary, K Lynch, Bissett, J Doran; B O’Leary, C Archer, R McGarry. Subs: H Ladd for R McGarry ht, A Lynch for Darren Maher &M Lavin for N O’Leary 41, D Lacey for J Doran 50 D Conlon for N Matthews 50, S Farrelly for P O Cofaigh Byrne 56,

Longford: P Murray; G Hughes, PJ Masterson, D Corcoran; E McCormack,P Duggan, S Farrell; N Farrelly, D O’Brien; G Flynn, J Hagan, K Gilmore; O Kenny, A McGuire, J Shiels. Subs: Dario Ciglianio for S Farrell 22E Keogh for K Gilmore ht, P Molloy for J Shiels 34, S Campbell for P Duggan 34, J Martin for G Flynn 38, E Smyth for D Corcoran 56.

Referee: F Smyth (Offaly)

