Brilliant Roscommon turn on style to beat Mayo and win Connacht title

It was all about finishing at MacHale Park, Castlebar, as Roscommon came to town and plundered the Connacht under 20 title in a drama-filled encounter.

The game turned on two big moments in the second half, the first coming on 41 minutes when Adam McDermott rolled the ball into an empty Mayo net to give Rosocmmon a lead of 1-8 to 0-5. The visitors had held a slender one-point lead at the break - 0-5 to 0-4.

Moments later Mayo had the chance to cancel that Roscommon goal but Jack Mahon’s shot from the penalty spot was brilliantly saved by Roscommon ‘keeper Ronan Connolly.

A second Roscommon goal was fired to the net by James Fitzpatrick but by then Roscommon already had both hands on the Cup to record a deserving win. Mayo bagged a late penalty from Connell Dempsey on a night when Roscommon were very much the dominant force in the forward department in particular, with Mayo’s poor first-half finishing coming back to haunt them.

However, Roscommon’s more direct style and strength in tackling proved critical in the end, as did their ability to find the Mayo net.

SCORERS

Roscommon: D Cregg 0-5 (3f), A McDermott (1-2), J Fitzpatrick 1-1)-B O’Carroll 0-2, D Heneghan 0-1.

Mayo: C Dempsey 1-1 (pen , 1f), J Carney 0-2, J Mahon (f), P Heneghan S Holmes 0-1 each

Roscommon: C Carroll, C Lohan, C Walsh, D Gaughan, P Gavin, T Crean, C Glennon, K Doyle, R Garvin, R Dolan, J Fitzpatrick, D Cregg, B O’Carroll, A McDermott, D Heneghan. Subs: R Falllon for Garvin (ht), J Doory for Heneghan (40), D Wynne for Crean (54), S Trindle for McDermott (55)

Mayo: R Connolly, S Holmes, R Keane, D McHugh, C Flynn, R Baynes, A Cosgrove, C Dunleavy, J Carney, E Henry, C Reid, C Dempsey, U O’Reilly, F Irwin, J Mahon. Subs: P Heneghan for O’Reilly (ht), D Thornton for Reid (35), E Duffy for McHugh (50),

Ref: T Murphy (Galway)