Archer on target as early brace helps Dublin U-20s into All-Ireland final

Ciarán Archer was Dublin’s hero once again as his two goals in the first six minutes helped the Leinster champions into the Eirgrid All-Ireland U-20 football final.

Either Cork or Tyrone await in the final for Dublin, who held on to win after Galway staged a spirited comeback in the second-half to draw level.

After Archer’s early blitz Galway trailed by seven points, but after a Brian Harlowe goal before the break and a flurry of points after the restart Padraic Joyce’s side pulled level by the 42nd minute.

But buoyed on by Archer, Ross McGarry and Brian O’Leary Dublin reclaimed the lead, while a great David O’Hanlon save kept Galway at bay in the closing stages.

Galway will feel they could have stayed with the Dublin challenge after they drew level, but the 10 wides they kicked came back to haunt them. After a sluggish start to the second-half Dublin recovered well, with big impacts from substitute David Lacey, Niall and Brian O’Leary as well as Archer proving crucial in the end.

Ciarán Archer of Dublin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Galway and Dublin at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

After electing to play with the wind in the first-half Galway were slow out of the blocks. An Archer free was quickly added to by the St Maur’s full-forward when Karl Lynch Bissett’s long ball found its way to him and he found the net with a cracking shot into the top corner.

Another diagonal delivery from Lynch Bissett resulted in Archer’s second goal, which put Dublin 2-1 to 0-0 ahead.

To their credit Galway stuck to their guns and settled well following a Tony Gill point, while Padraig Costello also found the target before Galway struck their goal. It was a great move through the middle at the end of while Harlowe curled the ball into the top corner.

But Dublin always found points easier to come by and with McGarry and Brian O’Leary proving tough to tie down in the full-forward line they scored five of the last seven points of the half to lead 2-6 to 1-4 at the interval.

After the break the strong running of Liam Boyle and Liam Costello came to the fore for the Tribesmen and they reeled off the first five points of the half to level the game by the 42nd minute. Padraig Costello kicked two frees, while Rory Cunningham also bagged two excellent points from play for Joyce’s side. But that was as close as Galway got.

At that stage Galway were totally dominant as Dublin’s midfield dominance had disappeared, but once Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and Donal Ryan began to get on ball again Dublin started to fins their scoring touch once again.

A couple of Archer frees kept the score ticking while substitute Lacey also got in on the act with a score seconds after his arrival. Niall O’Leary kicked a deserved point, while James Doran also chipped in with a score as Dublin ran out convincing winners.

Scorers – Dublin: C Archer 2-6 (4f), R McGarry 0-3, B O’Leary 0-2, D Lacey 0-1, N O’Leary 0-1, J Doran 0-1.

Galway: T Gill 0-3, P Costello 0-3 (2f), B Harlowe 1-0, R Cunningham 0-2, M Tierney 0-1, L Boyle 0-1.

Dublin – D O’Hanlon; D Maher, D Newcombe, N Matthews; K Kennedy, E O’Dea, S Lambe; P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, D Ryan; N O’Leary, K Lynch Bissett, J Doran; B O’Leary, C Archer, R McGarry.

Subs: A Lynch for Maher (44), D Lacey for Ryan (44), H Ladd for B O’Leary (63).

Galway – O Burke; R Mahon, S Mulkerrin, E McFadden; L Boyle, C Potter, J Kirrane; M Barrett, M Tierney; B Harlowe, L Costello, T Gill; D Silke, P Costello, R Cunningham.

Subs: J Glynn for Kirrane (7), C Newell for Harlowe (28), C Campbell for Potter (40), M O’Brien for Glynn (48), E Mannion for Gill (50), B O’Connell for L Costello (58).

Ref – Pádraig Hughes (Armagh).

