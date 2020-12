Declan O'Sullivan is set to be appointed Kerry U-20 manager. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Back-to-back All-Ireland-winning captain Declan O’Sullivan is set to be appointed as Kerry U-20 football boss.

The Dromid Pearses man succeeds John Sugrue who stepped down after the Kingdom’s semi-final defeat to Galway.

O’Sullivan managed his local club Dromid Pearses in 2019 to win the South Kerry Championship when they beat a Bryan Sheehan’s St Mary’s after a replay in January 2020. He was part of Jack O’Connor’s backroom team in 2015.

He is the holder of five All-Ireland medals, eight senior Munster Championship medals, three National Football League medals as well as five Kerry SFC winner’s medals with South Kerry.

Online Editors