Adam McDermott inspires Roscommon to tee up Connacht U20 Football semi-final against Sligo

Four goals either side of half-time helped Roscommon overcome Leitrim at Dr Hyde Park to set up an EirGrid Connacht Under-20 Football Championship semi-final against Sligo next Wednesday.

Adam McDermott and Ben O’Carroll goaled in first-half injury-time before Darragh Heneghan and James Fitzpatrick got two more within two minutes of the new half.

Leitrim midfielder Gavin Reynolds was in the sin-bin for Roscommon’s four goals, and his departure seemed to open the floodgates. The visitors trailed 0-10 to 0-6 on 30 minutes, and were competing well thanks to Paul Keaney and Tom Prior. But the match was turned when Ronan Garvin set up McDermott for his goal.



Scorers – Roscommon: D Cregg 0-9 (5f); A McDermott 1-3; B O’Carroll 1-2 (1f); J Fitzpatrick 1-1; D Heneghan 1-0; K Doyle 0-1. Leitrim: T Prior, P Keaney (1f) 0-3 each; O Bohan 0-2f; P McKenna, B McWeeney 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Carroll; T Crean, C Walsh, D Gaughan; P Gavin, C Lohan, R Dolan; K Doyle, C Gleenon; R Garvan, J Fitzpatrick, D Cregg; A McDermott, B O’Carroll, D Heneghan. Subs: J Doory for McDermott (37), J Lohan for Crean (36), E Corcoran for Heneghan (40), E Crawley for Garvan (45), B O’Hara-Duggan for Glennon (53).

Leitrim: S Reynolds; N Keegan, E McLoughlin, P McKenna; J Flynn, T Gilheaney, R Oberwan; P Keaney, G Reynolds; C Moran, A Reynolds, D O’Connell; B McWeeney, T Prior, O Bohan. Subs: S McGloin for Gilheaney (bs 12), M Earley for S Reynolds (31), K Brady for O’Connell (33), O Niblock for Oberwan (35), S McGloin for Keegan (39), S Harte for McWeeney (42)

Referee: L Devenney.