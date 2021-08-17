| 15.7°C Dublin

A weekend that reminded us what is so special about our great game

Roy Curtis

Golfer and Offaly supporter Shane Lowry, centre, celebrates after Offaly lift the cup Expand

Golfer and Offaly supporter Shane Lowry, centre, celebrates after Offaly lift the cup

THE essence of a GAA summer perfumed the quavering Saturday night air as Mayo’s delirious tribe gorged on what Hunter S Thompson – a writer with a famously insatiable craving for stimulation – called the meal of life.

Less than 24 hours later, the same heady, intoxicating aroma returned when Offaly, after a long hunger, rose up to seize the top table at Croke Park’s banqueting hall.

These long days are rendered immortal because of the connective tissue they reveal between land and its people.

