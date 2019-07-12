Tyrone star Peter Harte free to play against Roscommon in Super 8s after black card ban is overturned
Tyrone will have Peter Harte available for Saturday's 'Super 8s' clash with Roscommon after the influential attacker had one of his black cards rescinded at a Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting in Croke Park tonight.
Red Hand boss Mickey Harte was always confident that the Errigal Ciarán forward would have at least one of the three black cards he picked up in this summer's championship overturned and his bullishness was justified.
Harte picked up a black card in their Ulster SFC semi-final defeat to Donegal as well as their Qualifier victories over Longford and Cavan with his third offence incurring a mandatory one-match ban.
The black card which he received against Longford has been struck off the list, however, in what is a huge boost for Tyrone as they travel to Dr Hyde Park to take on the Rossies on Saturday evening
