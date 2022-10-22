Tyrone late hero Damian Casey named Rackard hurler of the year

Seán Casey, left, father of the late Tyrone hurler Damian Casey, and Aodhan McHugh, right, collect the Nicky Rackard Player of the Year for 2022 award from GAA president Larry McCarthy at Croke Park last night. Photo:Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The late Tyrone hurling star, Damian Casey has been awarded the Nicky Rackard hurler of the year posthumously as well as being named at wing forward in the Christy Ring, Rackard, and Lory Meagher combined hurling Team of the Year for the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old Dungannon man who sadly passed away last June was considered as one of the greatest hurlers to come out of Tyrone.

Known for his unique skill and his sharpshooting ability, he added his name to the scoresheet in every one of his 40 appearances and contributed 0-14 to his side’s tally in their Nicky Rackard Cup final victory over Roscommon at Croke Park where he broke the 400-point career mark for championship scores.

He has been selected for the fourth year in a row on the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Championship 15.

Members of Casey’s family including his parents Seán and Susan were present for the announcement of the awards.

The awards were presented at a gala black-tie banquet in Croke Park last night, where the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Football Team of the Year were honoured.

Meanwhile, Westmeath centre-forward Ronan O’Toole was the star of the evening for the footballers as he won the inaugural Tailteann Cup footballer of the year, in a season where he scored 0-12 over the course of their campaign.

The St Loman’s man’s influence grew by the round and finished with him scoring 0-5 and being man of the match in the final.

Antrim forward Conal Cunning won the Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year with the Dunloy star scoring 2-55 in five matches which included 1-9 in the final win over Kerry.

The Christy Ring hurler of the year is Kildare’s James Burke while Louth’s Darren Geoghegan is the Lory Meagher hurler of the year.

GAA president Larry McCarthy said: “We promote a team game but throughout Irish history there has always been a place reserved for sporting heroes and for celebrating those who are a cut above in terms of inspiration and influence.

“Gathered here is a selection of the outstanding performers who lit up these competitions and played an integral role in what was yet another successful GAA inter-county season.

“I congratulate them all and salute all of our players who gave us such a memorable series of matches.”