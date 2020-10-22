Two more counties hit by Covid chaos, Waterford hand Antrim a walkover as pressure mounts on GAA

Offaly’s senior hurlers and Roscommon senior footballers have become the latest sides to be hit by Covid-19.

The Faithful’s Christy Ring Cup tie against Kildare on Saturday is now in jeopardy after a player in their squad tested positive while Roscommon have committed to playing their final Division 2 league game against Cavan despite a positive case in their camp, which has forced a number of team-mates to restrict their movements.

And this morning, Waterford footballers have given Antrim a walkover in Saturday's Division 4 Allianz league clash as "employers of several players and team management stipulating a 14-day isolation period would be required on returning from Northern Ireland".

The Offaly player in question is understood to have been with the panel at a session last Tuesday, October 13, with all players and backroom members deemed to be “close contacts” and forced to isolate and restrict their movements for 14 days by the HSE.

With that period starting last Tuesday and running until October 27, it is believed that Michael Fennelly’s squad may be forced to give a walkover to David Herity’s Lilies and concede their opening round clash.

The Faithful panel and their backroom team are understood to be in the process of engaging the services of the GAA’s rapid testing programme with players, management and backroom staff to undergo tests as soon as possible.

A walkover would see Offaly go through the backdoor system – which commences on Saturday week when all close contacts would be out of isolation.

The Roscommon players and management team who have been deemed close contacts of the player who has tested positive have been referred for testing while also beginning their period of restricted movement.

Roscommon almost assured their return to Division 1 of the league on Saturday last when they travelled to Armagh and came away with a hard-fought win.

“On receipt of instructions from the HSE in conjunction with our medical team, the members of the panel and management team who have been deemed close contacts have now been referred for testing and have also begun their period of restricted movement,” a statement from Roscommon GAA confirmed in the wake of the positive test.

“Roscommon GAA will play Cavan this Saturday of the Allianz Football league as planned,” it confirmed.

