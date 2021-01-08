Two more counties face collective training ban probes

At least two more counties are facing potential disciplinary action for breaking the collective training ban after complaints were submitted to Croke Park.

It follows news that a gathering of Down players at Abbey CBS drew a visit from the PSNI, who were alerted by a member of the public. The PSNI left satisfied there was no public health case to answer, but the gathering did not comply with current GAA rules.

Down chairman John Devaney told the Irish Independent that up to 18 players had not convened for training but an opportunity to outline what was required of them in the coming weeks.

He accepted they shouldn't have gathered but insisted it was the first time it had happened and they would not be reconvening until there is full clearance again from Croke Park.

The GAA has set up a sub-committee to investigate complaints, and while Down has not yet been the subject of a formal complaint, it is expected to be looked at by the sub-committee.

Footage of the Cork football squad undergoing fitness work on a beach is thought to be part of one complaint - manager Ronan McCarthy has since confirmed the weekend gathering on Youghal beach and insisted there has been full Covid compliance - while a second county, in Leinster, has also been contacted because of a potential breach by their football squad.

The GAA had originally scheduled January 15 to be the restart date for training, but some counties had already jumped the gun when that date was pushed back until the end of January at least, including one which is understood to have stopped again because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

If the league restart date goes back any further, and that's a distinct possibility, it could then jeopardise what is already a truncated format.

The GAA has outlined that it will deal with such transgressions with a misconduct charge which could result in two-month suspensions.

At a meeting of county chairs last June, it was emphasised that the chairs, as much as team managers, would bear responsibility for any breaches, but in some cases those chairs are in the dark over the movements of the squads.

There may be greater resolve in Croke Park to come down hard on those who transgress, particularly in light of Waterford GAA's decision to strip Dungarvan of their intermediate football title after it was established that one of their players had played while awaiting a Covid-19 test result last October that was subsequently found to be positive.

Devaney insisted their meeting in Newry earlier this week was brief. "I have to say now, and I've been adamant about this, we have not returned to collective training.

"Again, I can't speak for others. We have been doing some stuff remotely - with great difficulty. From a point of view of wanting to outline to players what is expected or needed of them over the next couple of weeks, that is why they came together."

