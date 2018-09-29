Two Mayo hurling clubs have claimed they have been overlooked in the distribution of funds from JP McManus' €3.2million donation to the GAA.

Two Mayo hurling clubs have claimed they have been overlooked in the distribution of funds from JP McManus' €3.2million donation to the GAA.

Two Mayo hurling clubs claim they have been shunned in distribution of JP McManus funds

Multi-millionaire McManus, who has sponsored Limerick GAA for a number of years, made the donation last week and sent a cheque to each county board along with a letter explaining that the money is for the development of local clubs.

Each of the 32 county boards received €100k with the instruction that the money is to be distributed equally.

Ballyvary hurling club in Mayo released a statement last night, claiming they have been shunned in the allocation of funds and asking the Mayo County Board to reconsder. The club revealed that 48 of the 50 listed clubs in Mayo were notified that they will receive €2083.34 each.

Caiseal Gaels also revealed they have not received any of the allocated funds.

"Ballyvary Hurling Club is deeply disappointed to learn that they will receive NO allocation of funding from the generous donation of €100k that was made to Mayo County Board by JP McManus," read the statement.

"The club understands that this was to be divided equally among all clubs in the county. We are asking Mayo County Board to reverse the decision to exclude Ballyvary Hurling Club from its allocation list and honour the spirit of the donation."

The Mayo County have not yet responded to Independent.ie's request for a comment.

In a follow up statement this morning, Ballyvary said they "have been informed that it was a decision and not an omission or error on the part of the County Board".

The club added they "will allow the Mayo County Board the opportunity to explain their decision making process on the matter".

In the statement, Ballyvary and Caiseal Gaels were described as "hurling clubs directly involved with the promotion of Gaelic games at an underage level in Mayo, participated in County Board ran competitions in 2018 up to U21 level and were host clubs for the national Feile na nGael competition held in Connacht in June this year".

Online Editors