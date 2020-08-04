Two Laois GAA clubs shut down all activities after player tests positive for Coronavirus

Two Laois GAA clubs have been forced to shut down all activities until further notice after an adult player tested positive for Covid-19.

Park-Ratheniska and Timahoe – which play together in hurling and separately in football – have informed their members of the positive case while also advising other clubs which they have played in recent days.

“Due to a confirmed positive Covid test today by one of our adult hurlers, we will be shutting down all club activities for the coming days,” a Park-Ratheniska statement read on social media last night.

“We will pass on more information as we get it. We are doing this in line with Laois GAA and HSE. We will contact all managers and committee etc in due course.”

Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe played Mountmellick in the intermediate hurling championship last Friday evening while they met The Harps in the Junior ‘B’ grade on Saturday with both clubs already informed of the positive case.

Park-Ratheniska and Timahoe are due to play football championship this week with Timahoe meeting Crettyard at intermediate level on Thursday while Park-Ratheniska play Castletown in the same grade the following evening.

Both games are likely to be rescheduled as this is the first incident in Laois of a positive case being reported by a GAA club player during an unprecedented time in the Association's history.

Arles-Kilcruise and Killeshin both suspended activities last month after they played Carlow side Old Leighlin in challenge games and an Old Leighlin player tested positive in the days following the games.

Online Editors