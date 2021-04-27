Two double substitutions for league games under consideration

The GAA is looking at the provision of two double substitutions in the forthcoming Allianz hurling and football leagues to help offset the impact of fewer games and the relatively short run-in being afforded for preparation.

The Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) has been examining how best to increase the windows of opportunity for squads in this context without opening the possibility of too much disruption to the games.

To avoid the risk of those additional substitutions being used to run down the clock at the end of games the prospect of doubling up twice, just as the Premier League did last summer when it resumed action after almost three months of inactivity, is one of the options being looked at.

Because of the volume of games, Premier League teams were allowed five substitutions instead of three but the extra two could only be made in tandem with two of the regular substitutions.

The CCCC has still to finalise its suite of match regulations and will make a recommendation to the GAA’s Management Committee prior to the start of the hurling league on the weekend after next.

Referees apply added time of up to 20 seconds for every substitution but even with that substitutions can be momentum-breaking.

Inter-county football teams will only have a minimum of five games, four league and one championship, and with challenge matches not permitted until next week at the earliest, opportunities for game-time are limited.

A majority of inter-county hurling teams will have a minimum of seven games, five league and two championship, but with just a three-week run-in for collective training, there will be little or no opportunity for challenge games and that creates a heightened injury risk with the swift return to competitive action.

The reduction of a pre-season from four weeks to three for hurling teams was welcomed because it allowed for a five-game league programme instead of three games. The sentiment of more opportunities for more players was crystallised in a letter from GAA president Larry McCarthy to clubs late last week when he suggested that those responsible for planning and organising fixtures should “ensure everyone benefits from a multitude of playing opportunities”.

“Let us all work towards providing as many games opportunities as possible; including leagues, blitzes and creative festival-type competitions, over a longer season, consider allowing more substitutions – or even unlimited,” he wrote.

Irish Independent