Two-day provincial championship draws a one-hit failure

Martin Breheny

In the days when jumping on a plane and heading anywhere in the world was taken for granted, you could fly 5,000 miles to San Francisco, spend a leisurely afternoon around Fisherman’s Wharf and still be back home quicker than it took to run the GAA’s provincial championship draws.

In what had to be the most protracted draws in sporting history, they were spaced out over two days, starting at 7.35 on Monday morning with Munster football. The last ball was plucked from the drum more than 35 hours later when Cavan joined Tyrone in the Ulster football quarter-finals.

