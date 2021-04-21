In the days when jumping on a plane and heading anywhere in the world was taken for granted, you could fly 5,000 miles to San Francisco, spend a leisurely afternoon around Fisherman’s Wharf and still be back home quicker than it took to run the GAA’s provincial championship draws.

In what had to be the most protracted draws in sporting history, they were spaced out over two days, starting at 7.35 on Monday morning with Munster football. The last ball was plucked from the drum more than 35 hours later when Cavan joined Tyrone in the Ulster football quarter-finals.

They weren’t completed then either as Leinster football didn’t progress beyond the quarter-finals. In a province where the only real question is whether any team can come within 15 points of Dublin, it was decided to defer the semi-final draw until after the quarter-finals.

No point in letting one of the first round or quarter-final winners know that the cruel fates were despatching them towards Dublin’s guillotine until as late as possible. Let them enjoy their early success before beheading.

For reasons that aren’t immediately obvious, RTÉ decided that they would milk the provincial draws for all they were worth. Which usually isn’t very much, since beaten teams re-enter the All-Ireland race via the qualifiers but, similar to last year’s Covid-interrupted season, that applies to hurling only again this time.

Other than Leinster, sadly now an irrelevancy other than perhaps giving some indication of Dublin’s readiness for the All-Ireland seven-in-a-row bid, the football pairings were of interest to all GAA fans this year. It’s one shot only, with no chance to re-load.

For maximum impact, limited an all as it might be, football and hurling should have been run off in one programme, where they could be analysed as an entire package.

Instead, RTÉ carried them (Munster and Leinster) on ‘Morning Ireland’ on Monday and Tuesday with the Six One news picking up Connacht and Ulster football over the two evenings.

They sounded horribly out of place, fillers to be tolerated in news programmes. And since all six (four football, two hurling) had their own little slots, there was no sense they were actually linked in any meaningful way.

Radio had pundits lined up to comment on them but, really, what’s to be said about Leinster football? Little enough about the actual draw, but quite a lot about the format, which discriminates against the lower-ranked.

Of course a short slot on a news programme doesn’t allow for that to be probed, even if there was a willingness to engage in it. Last year’s four semi-finalists (Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Laois) were ushered into the quarter-finals. Even then, they were kept apart.

So unlike the old days when Leinster had an open draw (remember the epic Dublin-Meath four-game first round clash in 1991), protectionism was at work. Why not have an open draw now? If it threw up Kildare at home to Dublin in the first round, with the winners to play Meath or Laois, so what?

Equality of opportunity is supposed to be what draws are about. Instead, Leinster is rigged in favour of the strong, led by Dublin who are statistically the best team in the history of football.

And then there was the strange contrast between Munster hurling and Connacht football. Two provinces, each with five teams. The draw format should be simple - one quarter-final and two semi-finals.

So why was there a difference in how they did it? Connacht took the obvious route (first two out in quarter-final), whereas Munster continued with a curious method to complete their pairings.

The first two out (Limerick, Cork) were paired in a semi-final. Tipperary were next up and they too were waved through to the semi-final, leaving the last two (Clare and Waterford) to contest the quarter-final.

Logic would suggest that the first two out should meet in the quarter-final but that’s not how Munster do it.

All four provinces have their own way of conducting the draws, with no input whatsoever from Croke Park. It shouldn’t be like that, certainly not in a year when there are no qualifiers.

It shows the power the provincial councils still exert. Prising it away won’t be easy, certainly not if there’s a proposal to scrap their championships as the basis for the All-Ireland.

As for the two-day draws, they were a one-hit failure.