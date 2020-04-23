| 11.3°C Dublin

Two championships, one year - 2020 season could be saved with help from 2021

Uncertainty continues to grow around whether the 2020 championship will take place - and what format it might be in. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Uncertainty continues to grow around whether the 2020 championship will take place - and what format it might be in. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

HERE’S a question you have heard with increasing frequency over the past week: Is there a way to save the 2020 All-Ireland inter-county senior football and hurling championships?

What you probably haven’t heard yet is a convincing answer. We are in the realms of the unprecedented; a grotesque Gaelic version of ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not’.

But there is a potential escape route, if the various GAA stakeholders are willing to think outside the large parallelogram. The salvation of our 2020 season will, in all likelihood, be reliant on playing two seasons in one.