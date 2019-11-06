Twist in Mayo funding row as grassroots revolt grows

Seven Mayo clubs have challenged the nature of a vote of confidence in the county board taken at Monday night's 'in camera' meeting that was designed to discuss the ongoing impasse with the county's International GAA Supporters Foundation.

Seven Mayo clubs have challenged the nature of a vote of confidence in the county board taken at Monday night's 'in camera' meeting that was designed to discuss the ongoing impasse with the county's International GAA Supporters Foundation.

Detailed discussion did not take place on legal advice after a letter from a London-based law firm, representing Foundation chairman Tim O'Leary, warned against potential defamation.

But the meeting did conclude with a vote of confidence in the board which clubs Charlestown, Louisburgh, Ballycastle, Ardnaree Sarsfields, Lahardane MacHales, Burrishoole and Castlebar Mitchels are contesting, while also seeking clarity on whether it actually took place.

The board insist that because there was no objection when the proposal was made, and seconded, a vote was not required. A second vote to prohibit the media from future board meetings was carried by a show of hands. Some of the clubs have taken to social media to register their disapproval with the move.

A board statement issued after the meeting said the vote of confidence was "resoundingly passed by all delegates".

In a communication to clubs last night Mayo secretary Dermot Butler appealed to clubs to desist from using social media to express their views.

"If delegates have or had an issue with last nights meeting the proper forum is to go through their respective Club Secretaries. The use of social media by Clubs to release their statements beggars belief. The sentiment from last night's meeting was that clubs should not use social media in such a format as a minority of clubs have chosen to do in this instance," the communication read.

It also insisted that personal attacks on board officers “must stop immediately”, the secretary stating that one executive member was subjected to online abuse after Monday night’s meeting.

GAA Newsletter

“It is important for us all to realise that we are losing sight of what we should be doing and that is ensuring that all of our teams from senior to underage in both football and hurling be given the best opportunity to succeed,” the statement to clubs concluded.

Irish Independent