TV times, odds and verdicts: Your complete guide to the weekend GAA action

All the times, tv games and verdicts for this weekend's games.

SATURDAY

* Extra-time if necessary

Ulster SFC quarter-final*

Antrim v Cavan, Corrigan Pk, 2.0, J Henry (Mayo), BBC2

Antrim played in a higher division. They’re at home and, if Cavan had their way, this would not have been staged in such a bijou Belfast venue. For all that, the Saffrons’ promotion drive floundered in the home straight and Cavan will join them in Division 3 next season. A potential banana skin but they’re deserving favourites.

Odds: Ant’ 9/4 Draw 15/2 Cavan 1/2

Verdict: Cavan

Leinster SHC Rd 2

Wexford v Dublin, Wexford Pk, 5.0, F Horgan (Tipperary), Sky Sports

Arguably the biggest hurling fixture of the weekend, if only because Kilkenny and Galway are fancied to be two of the three teams emerging from Leinster, and whoever loses here will be in near-mortal peril. Neither overly impressed in their opening auditions, a scattergun Dublin squeezing past Laois, but Wexford’s escape to parity against Galway was the more significant result.

Odds: Wexford 8/13 Draw 9/1 Dublin 13/8

Verdict: Wexford

Kilkenny v Laois, Nowlan Pk, 5.30, L Gordon (Galway)

Hungry Cats did what was expected in Mullingar – eventually. TJ Reid helped to pad out their 16-point margin with a 1-4 second half cameo, and now he starts for the first time this season. Brian Cody’s four changes reflect his ruthless ‘perform or be benched’ mindset.

Odds: Kilkenny 1/25 Draw 25/1 Laois 9/1

Verdict: Kilkenny

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 6.0, P Murphy (Carlow)

Henry Shefflin now appreciates the frustration of being a manager watching a winning position carelessly slip, while wondering how long it will take for Conor Whelan’s hamstring to heal. Still, even though Westmeath were heroic for 50 minutes against Kilkenny, this will only finish one way.

Odds: Galway 1/100 Draw 40/1 Westmeath 20/1

Verdict: Galway

Munster SHC Rd 2

Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 7.0, S Stack (Dublin), Sky Sports

A Munster or even an All-Ireland final foretaste? Best not get ahead of ourselves but, after their now-trademark league perambulations, Limerick were back to their old voracious selves in Cork.

Not perfect – check out 16 wides – but the Kiely fundamentals were all on show. Waterford displayed far more glitches against Tipp, especially off their puckout, but this was a serious stress-test and their super-sub impact after half-time was seriously impressive. In some respects, tonight is like a free shot for Liam Cahill.

Odds: Limerick 1/2 Draw 10/1 Waterford 2/1

Verdict: Limerick

Joe McDonagh Cup SH Rd 2

Carlow v Kerry, Dr Cullen Pk, 1.0, S Hynes (Galway)

Odds: Carlow 1/2 Draw 9/1 Kerry 15/8

Verdict: Carlow

Offaly v Meath, O’Connor Pk, 2.0, M Kennedy (Tipperary)

Odds: Offaly 1/100 Draw 33/1 Meath 16/1

Verdict: Offaly

Christy Ring Cup SH Rd 3

Sligo v Wicklow, Markievicz Pk, 12.30, J Connors (Donegal)

Odds: Sligo 1/8 Draw 14/1 Wick’ 5/1

Verdict: Sligo

Kildare v Derry, Newbridge, 2.0, C Cunning (Antrim)

Odds: Kildare 3/10 Draw 10/1 Derry 11/4

Verdict: Kildare

London v Mayo, McGovern Pk, 4.0, C Mooney (Dublin)

Odds: London 8/13 Draw 8/1 Mayo 6/4

Verdict: London

Nickey Rackard Cup SH Rd 3

Donegal v Roscommon, Letterkenny, 2.0, K Brady (Louth)

Odds: Donegal 8/13 Draw 8/1 Roscommon 6/4

Verdict: Donegal

Tyrone v Armagh, Carrickmore, 2.0, T Conway (Derry)

Odds: Tyrone 2/5 Draw 9/1 Armagh 9/4

Verdict: Tyrone

Lory Meagher Cup SH Rd 3

Longford v Louth, Pearse Pk, 2.0, J Judge (Mayo)

Odds: Longford 8/11 Draw 8/1 Louth 5/4

Verdict: Louth

Electric Ire’ Ulster MFC Rd 1

Donegal v Fermanagh, Ballybofey, 4.0, C Roberts (Antrim)

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, 5.30, C Curran (Down)

Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Pk, 6.0, D Boylan (Monaghan)

Leinster MHC prel’ q-finals

Kildare v Antrim, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 12.0, K Brady (Louth)

Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Pk, 12.0, O Beehan (Kilkenny)

SUNDAY

Ulster SFC quarter-final*

Donegal v Armagh, Ballybofey, 2.0, M Deegan (Laois), BBC1

Tasty in normal times, this promises to be beyond spicy. Armagh’s successful forays through the GAA’s appeals quagmire, to clear Rian O’Neill, then Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, is a massive boost to Kieran McGeeney’s hopes of long-awaited Ulster deliverance.

Conversely, Donegal won’t lack for motivation after Ódhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee accepted their punishments. It might even bring out the best in them. Declan Bonner’s men are a frustrating enigma, but they’re at home and don’t be surprised if they sneak this by a point. After a standing count.

Odds: Donegal 5/6 Draw 7/1 Armagh 11/8

Verdict: Donegal

Connacht SFC q-final*

Mayo v Galway, MacHale Pk, 4.0, D Coldrick (Meath), RTÉ2

This could be closer than Galway’s 2/1 odds suggest, but we’re in the realms of guesswork partly because both sides displayed worrying signs on league final day – but how much do we take at face value?

Will Galway tweak their full-back line and offer it more protection? Surely Mayo won’t be so passive or porous as they were against Kerry? Much will depend on whether Oisín Mullin, Paddy Durcan and Diarmuid O’Connor start; minus this trio, their running game could be fatally compromised. For all that, Mayo are more battle-hardened and Galway have yet to disprove all the doubters.

Verdict: Mayo 8/15 Draw 8/1 Galway 2/1

Verdict: Mayo

Leinster SFC Rd 1*

Louth v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, 2.30, N Cullen (Fermanagh)

Carlow won their last SFC meeting by 11 points. But that was four years ago, long before Mickey Harte had come to work his magic on Louth.

Odds: Louth 1/8 Draw 14/1 Carlow 11/2

Verdict: Louth

Wexford v Offaly, Wexford Pk, 3.0, D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

Who wants the ‘booby prize’ (or maybe less so these days) of a date with the Dubs? Despite relegation, Offaly are operating at a higher level.

Odds: Wexford 4/1 Draw 11/1 Offaly 1/5

Verdict: Wexford

Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim, 3.30, F Kelly (Longford)

Battle of the basement boys, both teams having tumbled into Division 4. Wicklow lost a manager along the way while Laois won their league meeting by 12 points.

Odds: Wicklow 11/4 Draw 15/2 Laois 4/11

Verdict: Laois

Munster SHC Rd 2

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2.0, J Owens (Wexford), RTÉ2

Will Tony Kelly explode from the traps? If so, this could get very interesting and leave Tipperary sweating for championship survival. Still, Colm Bonner’s men showed enough high-powered promise (even in Deise defeat) to give them a tentative nod here.

Odds: Tipperary 8/13 Draw 9/1 Clare 13/8

Verdict: Tipperary

Joe McDonagh Cup SH Rd 2

Down v Antrim, Ballycran, 2.0, J Keenan (Wicklow)

Odds: Down 4/1 Draw 11/1 Antrim 1/5

Verdict: Antrim

Nickey Rackard Cup SH Rd 3

Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Pk, 1.0, B Keon

(Galway)

Odds: Fermanagh 1/8 Draw 14/1 Warwickshire 5/1

Verdict: Fermanagh

Lory Meagher Cup SH Rd 3

Leitrim v Monaghan, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2.0, A McAleer (Donegal)

Odds: Leitrim 11/10 Draw 8/1 Monaghan 5/6

Verdict: Leitrim

Cavan v Lancashire, Breffni Pk, 11.30, C McDonald

(Antrim)

Odds: Cavan 1/2 Draw 9/1 Lancashire 7/4

Verdict: Cavan