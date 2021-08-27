TV times, odds and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

SATURDAY



All-Ireland SFC

semi-final*

Kerry v Tyrone

Croke Park, 3.30, D Coldrick (Meath), RTÉ2/Sky Sports

Talking point: Good luck to anyone predicting what form or shape Tyrone take after such a chaotic period following the Ulster final.

The figure of 17 infected players, as outlined by Feargal Logan, suggests a stunted build-up. But also, as we’re slowly learning from elsewhere in the sporting world, there is no way to accurately predict how Covid-19 affects sporting performance in the short-to-medium term.

For their part, Kerry were in devastating form on last sighting, but five weeks is too long to keep simmering. It’s only ten weeks since they scored six goals and won by 19 points over Tyrone in a league game in Killarney and given the circumstances, it’s impossible to see the Ulster champions sufficiently filling that chasm.

Odds: Kerry 1/6, Draw 12/1, Tyrone 5/1

Verdict: Kerry





Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC final*

Meath v Tyrone, Croke Park, 1.0, D O’Mahoney (Tipperary), TG4

Verdict: Tyrone





Ladies’ All-Ireland SFC relegation play-off

Tipperary v Tyrone, Kinnegad, 12.45, G McMahon (Mayo)



Ladies All-Ireland IFC relegation play-off

Fermanagh v Longford, Mullahoran, Cavan,

K Phelan (Laois)



Ladies Munster MFC final

Cork v Tipperary, Mallow, 3.30



Camogie Intermediate Championship semi-finals

Kilkenny v Meath, Nowlan Park, 2.0

Antrim v Galway, Clones, 5.0



Camogie Premier Junior Championship semi-final

Armagh v Clare, Clane, 4.30





SUNDAY

All-Ireland Camogie Senior Championship semi-finals

Galway v Tipperary

Croke Park, 2.0, RTÉ2

Talking point: Tipp were full value for their 0-17 to 0-11 win over Waterford in last week’s All-Ireland quarter-final, a grinding affair that surely left them nursing all manner of bangs and bruises this week.

This is their fourth All-Ireland semi-final in a row, though they haven’t been to a decider since 2006.

Indeed, Mary Ryan, a teenager that year, is the only member of the Tipperary team to have played in Croke Park before.

It’s four weeks since Galway played but they earned that rest after a one-point win over Kilkenny in which they trailed at half-time and played 45 minutes with just 14 players after Catherine Finnerty’s red card.

Odds: Galway 1/7, Draw 14/1, Tipperary 5/1

Verdict: Galway





Cork v Kilkenny

Croke Park, 4.0, RTÉ2

Talking point: At half-time last Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Kilkenny led by 2-13 to 0-6 against Wexford and the game was effectively over.

The afternoon amounted to a useful leg-stretch for the All-Ireland champions but no more than that.

All the Kilkenny mainstays in last December’s success over Galway were to the fore again; Denise Gaule hit 1-6 (0-3f, 1 ‘45), Katie Nolan pinched 0-3, Grace Walsh dominated all around her.

Davina Tobin devoured any loose ball in her vicinity.

Afterwards, Brian Dowling was hopeful that Kellyann Doyle would be available after suffering a shoulder injury though Katie Power came through her first full game in almost two years unscathed.

Cork haven’t played since an eight-point victory over Waterford on July 31 when goals from Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor put them through automatically.

Odds: Cork 6/5, Draw 15/2, Kilkenny 5/6

Verdict: Kilkenny





Camogie Premier Junior Championship semi-final

Roscommon v Wexford, Clane, 3.0



Cork SFC 2020 final

Nemo Rangers v Castlehaven

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.0, C Lane (Banteer)



Longford 2020 SFC final

Killoe Young Emmets v Longford Slashers

Pearse Park, 3.0, A Dowler (Ardagh/Moydow)



* Extra-time if necessary and winner on the day





GAA ON TV

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SFC

SEMI-FINAL

Tyrone v Kerry, 3.30, RTÉ 2/Sky

All-Ireland MFC FINAL

Tyrone v Meath, 1.30, TG4





SUNDAY

All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals

Galway v Tipperary, 2.0, RTÉ 2

Kilkenny v Cork, 4.0, RTÉ 2