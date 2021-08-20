TV times, odds and verdicts - your complete guide to the GAA weekend

The Liam MacCarthy Cup with a Limerick and Cork jersey and a match day sliotar before the Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

All you need to know about the weekend's inter-county GAA action.

SATURDAY

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC semi-finals*

Meath v Sligo

Breffni Park, 12.45, P Faloon (Down), TG4

Talking point: Everything about Meath’s Leinster final win over Dublin was impressive. They led by 2-5 to 0-1 at half-time and reduced the second half to accounting, Oisín Ó Murchú and Sean Emmanuel hitting goals within a minute of one another.

Sligo’s victory over Roscommon was a first Connacht title at this grade in 53 years. In Luke Marren, they have a gem of a forward, a man who hit 0-11 (0-4) in that victory.

Verdict: Meath





Cork v Tyrone

Tullamore, 2.30, B Tiernan (Dublin), TG4

Talking point: Odd to think that Cork hadn’t won even a Munster minor title since 2010 before their recent seven-point victory over Limerick in Thurles secured all the underage provincial crowns – minor and U-20 – in hurling and football for the Rebels in 2021.

Tyrone have had only eight days to prepare, having beaten Donegal in the Ulster final in Enniskillen just last Friday week, when second-half goals from Conor Owens and Cormac Devlin secured an impressive seven-point win.

Verdict: Tyrone





Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final

Cork v Galway, Semple Stadium, 7.15,

C Cunning (Antrim), TG4





All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-finals

Kilkenny v Wexford

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5.0, RTÉ2

Talking point: Victories over Limerick and Offaly, followed by an extremely competitive outing against Tipperary, have turned it into a progressive season for Wexford but they’re coming up against the reigning league and All-Ireland champions, who only narrowly missed out an automatic semi-final spot by dint of a one-point defeat to Galway in their final group game.

Odds: Kilkenny 1/33, Draw 25/1, Wexford 10/1

Verdict: Kilkenny





Tipperary v Waterford

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6.45, RTÉ2

Talking point: Tipperary seemed to be improving in every game of their group, winning their three games by an average of almost 13 points. AFLW winner Orla O’Dwyer hit 3-3 against Offaly in their first game while Cáit Devane has been ultra-consistent from placed balls.

Odds:

Tipperary 1/5, Draw 12/1, Waterford 4/1

Verdict: Tipperary





Intermediate Camogie Championship quarter-final

Antrim v Kerry

Banagher, 3.0, C Quinlan (Galway)

Verdict: Antrim





Ladies All-Ireland SFC relegation qualifier

Cavan v Tyrone

Clones, 2.0, S Coyle (Donegal)





SUNDAY

All-Ireland SHC final

Cork v Limerick

Croke Park, 3.30, F Horgan (Tipperary), RTÉ2/Sky Sports





Camogie Intermediate Championship quarter-final

Derry v Meath

Inniskeen, 1.0, B Nea (Westmeath)





Ladies All-Ireland JFC semi-finals

Antrim v Carlow

Lann Léire GFC, Dunleer, Co Louth, 1.0





Ladies All Ireland IFC relegation qualifier

Fermanagh v Offaly

Boyle, 2.0, S Curley (Galway)





