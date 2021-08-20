TV times, odds and verdicts - your complete guide to the GAA weekend

All you need to know about the weekend's inter-county GAA action.
SATURDAY
Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC semi-finals*
Meath v Sligo
Breffni Park, 12.45, P Faloon (Down), TG4
Talking point: Everything about Meath’s Leinster final win over Dublin was impressive. They led by 2-5 to 0-1 at half-time and reduced the second half to accounting, Oisín Ó Murchú and Sean Emmanuel hitting goals within a minute of one another.
Sligo’s victory over Roscommon was a first Connacht title at this grade in 53 years. In Luke Marren, they have a gem of a forward, a man who hit 0-11 (0-4) in that victory.
Verdict: Meath
Cork v Tyrone
Tullamore, 2.30, B Tiernan (Dublin), TG4
Talking point: Odd to think that Cork hadn’t won even a Munster minor title since 2010 before their recent seven-point victory over Limerick in Thurles secured all the underage provincial crowns – minor and U-20 – in hurling and football for the Rebels in 2021.
Tyrone have had only eight days to prepare, having beaten Donegal in the Ulster final in Enniskillen just last Friday week, when second-half goals from Conor Owens and Cormac Devlin secured an impressive seven-point win.
Verdict: Tyrone
Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final
Cork v Galway, Semple Stadium, 7.15,
C Cunning (Antrim), TG4
All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-finals
Kilkenny v Wexford
Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5.0, RTÉ2
Talking point: Victories over Limerick and Offaly, followed by an extremely competitive outing against Tipperary, have turned it into a progressive season for Wexford but they’re coming up against the reigning league and All-Ireland champions, who only narrowly missed out an automatic semi-final spot by dint of a one-point defeat to Galway in their final group game.
Odds: Kilkenny 1/33, Draw 25/1, Wexford 10/1
Verdict: Kilkenny
Tipperary v Waterford
Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6.45, RTÉ2
Talking point: Tipperary seemed to be improving in every game of their group, winning their three games by an average of almost 13 points. AFLW winner Orla O’Dwyer hit 3-3 against Offaly in their first game while Cáit Devane has been ultra-consistent from placed balls.
Odds:
Tipperary 1/5, Draw 12/1, Waterford 4/1
Verdict: Tipperary
Intermediate Camogie Championship quarter-final
Antrim v Kerry
Banagher, 3.0, C Quinlan (Galway)
Verdict: Antrim
Ladies All-Ireland SFC relegation qualifier
Cavan v Tyrone
Clones, 2.0, S Coyle (Donegal)
SUNDAY
All-Ireland SHC final
Cork v Limerick
Croke Park, 3.30, F Horgan (Tipperary), RTÉ2/Sky Sports
Camogie Intermediate Championship quarter-final
Derry v Meath
Inniskeen, 1.0, B Nea (Westmeath)
Ladies All-Ireland JFC semi-finals
Antrim v Carlow
Lann Léire GFC, Dunleer, Co Louth, 1.0
Ladies All Ireland IFC relegation qualifier
Fermanagh v Offaly
Boyle, 2.0, S Curley (Galway)
