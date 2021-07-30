TV times, odds and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

Ulster SFC final*
Monaghan v Tyrone, Croke Park, 4.0, D Gough (Meath), RTÉ2/BBC2
Talking Point: Monaghan haven’t beaten Tyrone in any of their four Croke Park meetings. Understandably, this will be an emotionally-charged occasion for Monaghan but given Tyrone have been able to call on players of the calibre of Conor McKenna, Mark Bradley, Tiernan McCann, Cathal McShane, Frank Burns and Paul Donaghy to come on, their greater depth should see them to a 16th Ulster title.
Odds: Monaghan 13/8, Draw 8/1, Tyrone 8/13
Verdict: Tyrone
EirGrid All-Ireland U-20FC semi-final*
Cork v Offaly, O’Moore Park, 5.15, TG4
Odds: Cork 2/5, Draw 8/1, Offaly 5/2
Verdict: Cork
All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals*
Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30, RTÉ1, C Lyons (Cork)
Talking Point: How Tipperary attempt to combat the powerful running of Waterford’s half-back line and, particularly, Jamie Barron should go a long way to maintaining their Indian sign over the Deise.
Odds: Tipperary 8/15, Draw 10/1, Waterford 15/8
Verdict: Tipperary
Dublin v Cork, Semple Stadium, 1.30, Sky Sports, J Owens (Wexford)
Talking Point: No Damien Cahalane for Cork and it remains to be seen what role, if any, Dublin’s own influential full-back, Eoghan O’Donnell, plays - even if the return of Cian O’Callaghan will add some steel there.
Odds: Dublin 4/1, Draw 11/1, Cork 1/4
Verdict: Cork
Nickey Rackard Cup final*
Tyrone v Mayo, Croke Park, 1.30, R Fitzsimons (Offaly), Spórt TG4
Odds: Tyrone 7/2, Draw 11/1, Mayo 1/4
Verdict: Mayo
Lory Meagher Cup final*
Fermanagh v Cavan, Croke Park, 6.30, M Kennedy (Tipperary), Spórt TG4
Odds: Cavan EVS, Draw 9/1, Fermanagh EVS
Verdict: Cavan
Connacht MFC semi-final
Galway v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 7.0, M McGirl (Leitrim)
Verdict: Galway
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship*
Offaly v Limerick, Banagher, 2.0, J Heffernan (Wexford)
Talking Point: With both teams losing their first two games, the loser here will be consigned to a relegation play off.
Verdict: Limerick
Down v Dublin, Páirc Esler, 5.0, E Cassidy (Derry)
Talking Point: Down have been more competitive than Dublin in this group, losing by one to point to Waterford and just six to Cork, but they’ll need to beat them here to avoid a relegation match.
Verdict: Dublin
Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5.0, B Nea (Westmeath)
Talking Point: The prize of a semi-final awaits the winner, with a spot in the quarter-final already assured for whoever loses.
Verdict: Cork
Clare v Westmeath, Cusack Park, 2.0, C McAllister (Cork)
Talking Point: Clare should have more than enough here to avoid a relegation scrap.
Verdict: Clare
Kilkenny v Galway, 5.0, Callan, J Dermody (Westmeath)
Talking Point: A meeting of last year’s All-Ireland finalists to determine which goes directly into the last four.
Verdict: Kilkenny
Leinster SFC final*
Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 4.0, M McNally (Monaghan), RTÉ2
Talking Point: It’s getting late in the year for John Small and Eoin Murchan to make their comebacks and without them, Dublin look shallow on options at the back. But without Kevin Feely, it seems unlikely Kildare will fully test them out.
Odds: Dublin 1/20, Draw 25/1, Kildare 10/1
Verdict: Dublin
Christy Ring Cup final*
Derry v Offaly, Croke Park, 1.0, T Gleeson (Dublin), Spórt TG4
Odds: Derry 16/1, Draw 33/1, Offaly 1/100
Verdict: Offaly
Ladies All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals*
Armagh v Meath, Clones, 2.0, B Rice (Down), TG4
Talking Point: Last year’s Intermediate champions, Meath, had 14 points to spare against Tipperary in the last round of group games but easily the outstanding individual performance of the weekend came from Footballer of the Year, Aimee Mackin, who kicked 3-6 in Armagh’s hugely-impressive impressive 3-14 to 0-12 victory over Mayo.
Odds: Armagh 1/2, Draw 9/1, Meath 15/8
Verdict: Armagh
Cork v Waterford, TBC, S Mulvihill (Kerry)
Talking Point: Katie Murray helped herself to a couple of goals against Tyrone in Mullingar last week, but the step up for Waterford is too steep against a Cork team who won their two group games against Meath and Tipperary by an average of 10 points.
Odds: Cork 1/16, Draw 20/1, Waterford 15/2
Verdict: Cork
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Tipperary v Wexford, Semple Stadium, 2.0, A Larkin (Cork)
Talking Point: Tipperary survived a late Limerick rally to record a 2-20 to 1-11 victory over Limerick in Nenagh last week. They should rubber stamp their semi-final berth here.
Verdict: Tipperary
7 – The number of times Joe Canning was held scoreless from play in his 62 championship appearances for Galway – six as a starter, once as a substitute.
11 – The number of victories Waterford have had in their last 12 championship meetings with Galway.
GAA ON TV
Saturday
All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals
Tipperary v Waterford, 1.30, RTÉ;
Cork v Dublin, 7.0, Sky Sports.
Ulster SFC final
Tyrone v Monaghan, 4.0, RTÉ.
All-Ireland U20FC semi-final
Offaly v Cork, 5.15, TG4
Nickey Rackard Cup final
Tyrone v Mayo, 1.30, Spórt TG4
Lory Meagher Cup final
Fermanagh v Cavan, 6.30, Spórt TG4
Sunday
Leinster SFC final
Dublin v Kildare, 4.0, RTÉ
Christy Ring Cup final
Derry v Offaly, 1.0, Spórt TG4
All-Ireland ladies SFC
Meath v Armagh, 1.45 TG4