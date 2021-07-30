TV times, odds and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

SATURDAY

Ulster SFC final*

Monaghan v Tyrone, Croke Park, 4.0, D Gough (Meath), RTÉ2/BBC2

Talking Point: Monaghan haven’t beaten Tyrone in any of their four Croke Park meetings. Understandably, this will be an emotionally-charged occasion for Monaghan but given Tyrone have been able to call on players of the calibre of Conor McKenna, Mark Bradley, Tiernan McCann, Cathal McShane, Frank Burns and Paul Donaghy to come on, their greater depth should see them to a 16th Ulster title.

Odds: Monaghan 13/8, Draw 8/1, Tyrone 8/13

Verdict: Tyrone





EirGrid All-Ireland U-20FC semi-final*

Cork v Offaly, O’Moore Park, 5.15, TG4

Odds: Cork 2/5, Draw 8/1, Offaly 5/2

Verdict: Cork

Read More

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals*

Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30, RTÉ1, C Lyons (Cork)

Talking Point: How Tipperary attempt to combat the powerful running of Waterford’s half-back line and, particularly, Jamie Barron should go a long way to maintaining their Indian sign over the Deise.

Odds: Tipperary 8/15, Draw 10/1, Waterford 15/8

Verdict: Tipperary





Dublin v Cork, Semple Stadium, 1.30, Sky Sports, J Owens (Wexford)

Talking Point: No Damien Cahalane for Cork and it remains to be seen what role, if any, Dublin’s own influential full-back, Eoghan O’Donnell, plays - even if the return of Cian O’Callaghan will add some steel there.

Odds: Dublin 4/1, Draw 11/1, Cork 1/4

Verdict: Cork





Nickey Rackard Cup final*

Tyrone v Mayo, Croke Park, 1.30, R Fitzsimons (Offaly), Spórt TG4

Odds: Tyrone 7/2, Draw 11/1, Mayo 1/4

Verdict: Mayo





Lory Meagher Cup final*

Fermanagh v Cavan, Croke Park, 6.30, M Kennedy (Tipperary), Spórt TG4

Odds: Cavan EVS, Draw 9/1, Fermanagh EVS

Verdict: Cavan





Connacht MFC semi-final

Galway v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 7.0, M McGirl (Leitrim)

Verdict: Galway





All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship*

Offaly v Limerick, Banagher, 2.0, J Heffernan (Wexford)

Talking Point: With both teams losing their first two games, the loser here will be consigned to a relegation play off.

Verdict: Limerick





Down v Dublin, Páirc Esler, 5.0, E Cassidy (Derry)

Talking Point: Down have been more competitive than Dublin in this group, losing by one to point to Waterford and just six to Cork, but they’ll need to beat them here to avoid a relegation match.

Verdict: Dublin





Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5.0, B Nea (Westmeath)

Talking Point: The prize of a semi-final awaits the winner, with a spot in the quarter-final already assured for whoever loses.



Verdict: Cork





Clare v Westmeath, Cusack Park, 2.0, C McAllister (Cork)

Talking Point: Clare should have more than enough here to avoid a relegation scrap.

Verdict: Clare





Kilkenny v Galway, 5.0, Callan, J Dermody (Westmeath)

Talking Point: A meeting of last year’s All-Ireland finalists to determine which goes directly into the last four.



Verdict: Kilkenny

Expand Close Eoin Murchan remains absent for Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eoin Murchan remains absent for Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile





SUNDAY

Leinster SFC final*

Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 4.0, M McNally (Monaghan), RTÉ2

Talking Point: It’s getting late in the year for John Small and Eoin Murchan to make their comebacks and without them, Dublin look shallow on options at the back. But without Kevin Feely, it seems unlikely Kildare will fully test them out.



Odds: Dublin 1/20, Draw 25/1, Kildare 10/1

Verdict: Dublin

Read More

Christy Ring Cup final*

Derry v Offaly, Croke Park, 1.0, T Gleeson (Dublin), Spórt TG4

Odds: Derry 16/1, Draw 33/1, Offaly 1/100

Verdict: Offaly





Ladies All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals*

Armagh v Meath, Clones, 2.0, B Rice (Down), TG4

Talking Point: Last year’s Intermediate champions, Meath, had 14 points to spare against Tipperary in the last round of group games but easily the outstanding individual performance of the weekend came from Footballer of the Year, Aimee Mackin, who kicked 3-6 in Armagh’s hugely-impressive impressive 3-14 to 0-12 victory over Mayo.

Odds: Armagh 1/2, Draw 9/1, Meath 15/8

Verdict: Armagh





Cork v Waterford, TBC, S Mulvihill (Kerry)

Talking Point: Katie Murray helped herself to a couple of goals against Tyrone in Mullingar last week, but the step up for Waterford is too steep against a Cork team who won their two group games against Meath and Tipperary by an average of 10 points.

Odds: Cork 1/16, Draw 20/1, Waterford 15/2

Verdict: Cork





All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Tipperary v Wexford, Semple Stadium, 2.0, A Larkin (Cork)

Talking Point: Tipperary survived a late Limerick rally to record a 2-20 to 1-11 victory over Limerick in Nenagh last week. They should rubber stamp their semi-final berth here.

Verdict: Tipperary





WEEKEND STATISTIC

7 – The number of times Joe Canning was held scoreless from play in his 62 championship appearances for Galway – six as a starter, once as a substitute.

11 – The number of victories Waterford have had in their last 12 championship meetings with Galway.



GAA ON TV

Saturday

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Tipperary v Waterford, 1.30, RTÉ;

Cork v Dublin, 7.0, Sky Sports.

Ulster SFC final

Tyrone v Monaghan, 4.0, RTÉ.

All-Ireland U20FC semi-final

Offaly v Cork, 5.15, TG4

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Tyrone v Mayo, 1.30, Spórt TG4

Lory Meagher Cup final

Fermanagh v Cavan, 6.30, Spórt TG4

Sunday

Leinster SFC final

Dublin v Kildare, 4.0, RTÉ

Christy Ring Cup final

Derry v Offaly, 1.0, Spórt TG4

All-Ireland ladies SFC

Meath v Armagh, 1.45 TG4