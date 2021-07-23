Tomorrow's Connacht final between Mayo and Galway will be played at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Your guide to an action-packed weekend of Gaelic Games.

SATURDAY

ALL-IRELAND SHC ROUND 2*

Waterford v Galway, Semple Stadium, 2.0, S Stack (Dublin), Sky Sports

Talking point: Many of Waterford’s problems were self-inflicted last week, hitting 18 wides against Laois and overcooking too many attacks. Much will depend on the fitness of Iarlaith Daly and Jamie Barron.

Odds: Waterford 5/2, Draw 10/1, Galway 2/5

Verdict: Galway





Clare v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 4.30, J Keenan (Wicklow), Sky Sports

Talking point: Cork’s insistence on running the ball and Clare’s tendency to drop off opposition puck-outs and invite them to do just that should make for intriguing viewing, even if Brian Lohan could do with the guile of Shane O’Donnell just now.

Odds: Cork 5/6, Draw 9/1, Clare 5/4

Verdict: Clare





CHRISTY RING CUP

SEMI-FINALS*

Derry v Sligo, Owenbeg, 2.0, K Brady (Louth)

Talking point: Derry should be wary of a Sligo team who have already topped Division 3A and won five of their six competitive games this year.

Odds: Derry 1/3, Draw 10/1, Sligo 11/4

Verdict: Derry





Offaly v Wicklow, Tullamore, 2.0, N Wall (Cork)

Talking point: A three-week rest since their last game should ensure a fresh Offaly make no mistake.

Odds: Offaly 1/100, Draw 33/1, Wicklow 16/1

Verdict: Offaly





NICKEY RACKARD CUP

SEMI-FINALS*

Mayo v Armagh, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 1.30, K Jordan (Tipperary)

Odds: Mayo 4/11, Draw 10/1, Armagh 5/2

Verdict: Mayo





Tyrone v Donegal, Carrickmore, 2.0, C McDonald (Antrim)

Odds: Tyrone 7/4, Draw 9/1, Donegal 8/15

Verdict: Donegal





LORY MEAGHER CUP

SEMI-FINALS*

Longford v Fermanagh, Pearse Park, 2.0, B Keon (Galway)

Odds: Longford 4/7, Draw 9/1, Fermanagh 9/1

Verdict: Longford





Cavan v Louth, Breffni Park, 2.15, K Parke (Antrim)

Odds: Cavan EVS, Draw 9/1, Louth 10/11

Verdict: Louth





ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 RELEGATION

PLAY-OFF*

Laois v Westmeath, O’Moore Park, 7.30, P Murphy (Carlow), TG4

Talking point: A back-to-basics approach has served Laois well on consecutive weekends, first preserving Liam MacCarthy status and then running Waterford close last Saturday in Nowlan Park. Enda Rowland’s puck-outs are a brilliant creative weapon, even if they need a couple more forwards to fire this week.

Odds: Laois 4/11, Draw 10/1, Westmeath 5/2

Verdict: Laois





ELECTRIC IRELAND LEINSTER MFC SEMI-FINALS*

Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 12.0, P Murphy (Carlow); Meath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann, 12.0, M Stones (Offaly)





LADIES ALL IRELAND SFC ROUND 3

Cavan v Monaghan, Breffni Park, 2.0

Talking point: Neither team can make the knock-out stages but a victory would ensure senior status for 2022.

Odds: Cavan 15/8, Draw 9/1, Monaghan 1/2

Verdict: Monaghan





Armagh v Mayo, Ballinamore, 2.0, M Farrelly (Cavan)

Talking point: Both have qualified but the winner plays Meath or Tipperay in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, whereas the losers will have a far more daunting task against Galway.

Odds: Armagh 8/11, Draw 9/1, Mayo 5/4

Verdict: Armagh





Tyrone v Waterford, Mullingar, 2.0, J Devlin (Galway)

Talking point: This match is a straight shoot-out, with a quarter-final spot up for grabs for the winners.

Odds: Tyrone 8/11, Draw 9/1, Waterford 5/4

Verdict: Tyrone





Donegal v Kerry, Tuam, 5.0, G McMahon (Mayo), TG4

Talking point: Galway have already guaranteed themselves top spot in the group but a second knock-out place will go to the winners here.

Odds: Donegal 2/5, Draw 10/1, Kerry 9/4

Verdict: Donegal





ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Wexford v Offaly, Wexford Park, 2.30 (R Kelly)

Talking point: A 67th minute goal from a penalty by Chloe Foxe gave Wexford a dramatic and hugely significant 2-12 to 1-13 win over Limerick last week.

Odds: Wexford 4/11, Draw 9/1, Offaly 5/2

Verdict: Wexford

Down v Cork, Newry, 3.0, (G Donegan)

Talking point: Cork’s impressive form was in evidence again last week in beating Dublin by 13 points and they should prevail again here.

Odds: Down 10/1, Draw 33/1, Cork 1/50

Verdict: Cork





Dublin v Waterford, Parnell Park, 5.0 (J Dermody)

Talking point: It took a Beth Carton free in the sixth minute of injury time to finally see Waterford over the line against Down last week.

Odds: Dublin 6/4, Draw 9/1, Waterford 8/13

Verdict: Waterford





Galway v Clare, Athenry, 4.0 (L Dempsey)

Talking point: Despite Chloe Morey’s best efforts in scoring an impressive 11 points, Clare came up six points shy of Kilkenny in their last outing.

Odds: Galway 1/25, Draw 20/1, Clare 8/1

Verdict: Galway





SUNDAY

CONNACHT SFC FINAL*

Galway v Mayo, Croke Park, 1.30, C Lane (Cork), RTÉ1

Talking point: Four changes to the Mayo team, despite their overpowering win against Leitrim.

Odds: Galway 13/8, Draw 15/2, Mayo 4/6

Verdict: Mayo





MUNSTER SFC FINAL*

Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4.0, B Cassidy (Derry) RTÉ2

Talking point: There aren’t too many fixtures in recent memory in which the team who won the previous meeting are priced at 9/1. But a combination of Kerry’s devastating form and Cork’s atrocious historical record in Killarney has all the money facing one direction.

Odds: Kerry 1/16, Draw 20/1, Cork 9/1

Verdict: Kerry





ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Tipperary v Limerick, Nenagh, 2.0 (J Heffernan)

Talking point: All eyes on AFLW winner Orla O’Dwyer, who hit 3-3 last week in a devastating display against Offaly in Banagher.

Verdict: Tipperary





TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Longford v Sligo, Boyle, Roscommon, TBC; Westmeath v Wexford, Baltinglass, 4.0; Clare v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford; Roscommon v Laois, Kinnegad; Louth v Offaly, Clane, Co. Kildare, 5.30

*winner on the day

Talking Point

IN 2004, the Ulster football final moved to Croke Park to enable larger attendances, in the expectation that Armagh and Tyrone – All-Ireland champions in 2002 and ’03 respectively – would qualify.

As it happened; Donegal-Armagh, twice in 2004 and ’06 and Armagh-Tyrone in 2005, including a replay, were all played at headquarters, attracting crowds of 60,000-plus.

It’s fair to say then that there is far more novelty value about Sunday's clash between Mayo and Galway.

Fun fact. On Sunday, Croke Park will become the 10th venue at which a Connacht final has been played in the past 90 years.

It will be just the sixth ground to host that particular provincial decider over the last 60 years.

Since 1931, MacHale Park has hosted the highest number of Connacht finals with 29, the most recent of which was in 2016.

After that, it’s Hyde Park (19), the now defunct St. Coman’s Grounds (15) Tuam (14) and Pearse Stadium (13).

Only once since 1960 has such an occasion taken place outside of Mayo, Galway or Roscommon.

That happened in 1975, when Sligo and Mayo draw in Markievicz Park, before the latter won the replay by a point in Castlebar a fortnight late.

Prior to that, Sligo’s county grounds hadn’t held a Connacht final since 1960, their second in a row to host and a third in just five years.

Other than that, the venues for Connacht championship showpieces are now either non-existent or ill-fitting.

Dunlo GAA Grounds in Ballinasloe hosted two Connacht finals in that time frame; in 1942 and ’46, as did another Roscommon venue, Castlerea in 1933 and ’34.

St James’ Park, Ballina held a single such occasion, back in 1947





Connacht final venues since 1930

MacHale Park: 2016, ’14, ’13, ’10, ’08, ’06, ’04, ’02, ’96, ’92, ’91, ’89, ’87, ’83, ’81, ’76, ’79, ’75 (replay), ’73, ’72, ’71, ’71 (replay), ’69 (replay), ’68, ’66, ’63, ’62, ’61, ’52

Hyde Park: ’18, ’15, ’12, ’11, ’07, ’01, ’00, ’98 (replay), ’97, ’94, ’93, ’91 (replay), ’90, ’89 (replay), ’88, ’86, ’85, ’80, ’77 (19)

Pearse Stadium: ’20, ’19, ’17, ’16 (replay), ’09, ’05, ’03, ’84, ’78, ’74, ’70, ’69, ’57 (12)

Tuam: ’99, ’98, ’95, ’82, ’76 (replay), ’67, ’65, ’64, ’55, ’54, ’51, ’50, ’44, ’32 (14)

Markievicz Park: 1975, ’60, ’59, ’56 (3)

St Coman’s Park (Roscommon): 1958, ’53, ’49, ’48, ’48 (replay), ’45, ’43, ’41, ’40, ’39, ’38, ’37, ’36, ’36 (replay), ’35 (13)

James Stephen’s Park, Ballina: 1947

Stats of the day

10 – The average winning margin in this year’s All-Ireland SFC so far.

0 – The number of goals scored in last week’s clash between Mayo and Tyrone in the All-Ireland Ladies SFC – the first goalless match in the competition in three years.



