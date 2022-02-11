TV times and verdicts – Your complete guide to the weekend’s GAA action

It's a busy weekend of GAA action. Here's all you need to know on the games ahead.
SATURDAY
(2.0 unless stated)
*denotes extra-time if necessary
All-Ireland club SHC final*
Ballygunner v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Croke Park, 3.0, J Owens (Wexford), TG4
One of the most eagerly awaited finals of all time as Ballyhale Shamrocks set their sights on the first All-Ireland hat-trick in the competition’s history. Ballygunner are also out to rewrite the record books as the first Waterford side to prevail and little will separate them. It may even take extra-time, but the TJ Reid-inspired Ballyhale can edge it.
Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks
All-Ireland club SFC final*
Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes, Croke Park, 5.0, S Hurson (Tyrone), TG4
The heartbreak of their extra-time defeat to Corofin in the 2020 decider is still fresh in Kilcoo minds and Mickey Moran’s side have been like men on a mission this season. Kilmacud Crokes have coped excellently minus star man Paul Mannion, but his absence may finally tell when it matters most and the Down kingpins can land a first title.
Verdict: Kilcoo
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1 Group A
Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 7.0, F Horgan (Tipperary), RTÉ2
Limerick have recalled big guns like Seán Finn and Kyle Hayes after last week’s shock loss to Wexford and they will be in no mood to suffer successive defeats. Henry Shefflin’s Galway will push them, but the Treaty can get back to winning ways.
Verdict: Limerick
Division 1 Group B
Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, J Keenan (Wicklow)
Clare and Wexford both got rude awakenings when they made the trip to Belfast last year, but Mattie Kenny’s Dubs are flying it so far this season and should have a few points to spare.
Verdict: Dublin
Leinster PPS SHC ‘A’ final
Good Counsel v Dublin South Schools, Nowlan Park, 1.0
Verdict: Dublin South
Connacht PPS SFC ‘A’ final
St Colman’s, Claremorris v St Jarlath’s, Tuam Stadium, 1.0
Verdict: St Jarlath’s
Corn Uí Mhuirí final
Tralee CBS v St Brendan’s, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.0, C Maguire (Clare)
Verdict: St Brendan’s
Lidl Ladies Football League
Division 1A
Mayo v Westmeath, Connacht Centre of Excellence, 7.0, J Devlin (Galway)
Michael Moyles’ Mayo should open with a handsome victory.
Verdict: Mayo
Donegal v Galway, Ballybofey, 7.30, G McMahon (Dublin), TG4
Donegal are favourites to take the points with Galway undercooked.
Verdict: Donegal
Division 1B
Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30, M Farrelly (Cavan)
No Vikki Wall for the All-Ireland champions, but Cork are without the Mourneabbey crew and that may tell.
Verdict: Meath
SUNDAY
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1 Group A
Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, 1.45, C Lyons (Cork), TG4
Darragh Egan got off to a flyer with Wexford last week and will see this as a good chance to back it up with a second win, but the Banner may just have enough on home soil.
Verdict: Clare
Offaly v Cork, St Brendan’s Park Birr, S Stack (Dublin), TG4 app
Division 1 action returns to Birr, but Offaly are already finding the going tough in the top tier and the visiting Rebels are unlikely to have mercy after clocking 2-30 last week.
Verdict: Cork
Division 1 Group B
Waterford v Laois, Walsh Park, P O’Dwyer (Carlow)
Laois performed with credit against Tipperary and gave Waterford a shock in last year’s Qualifiers, but this should be a Déise victory with Stephen Bennett in scintillating form.
Verdict: Waterford
Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 3.45, L Gordon (Galway), TG4
The old rivals meet again and there may be nothing between a Tipp side in transition and a Kilkenny outfit shorn of the Ballyhale contingent as both have one eye on summer.
Verdict: Draw
Division 2A
Carlow v Westmeath, Dr Cullen Park, M Kennedy (Tipperary)
Westmeath have hit the ground running under Joe Fortune and with Marty Kavanagh injured midweek, they should have enough in the tank.
Verdict: Westmeath
Kerry v Kildare, Austin Stack Park, N Wall (Cork)
It will be interesting to see if Naas and Kilmoyley players feature after last weekend’s club duel, but Kerry should have the edge on home soil.
Verdict: Kerry
Meath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, S Hynes (Galway)
Both sides are looking to make it two from two and there may be no separating this pair.
Verdict: Draw
Division 2B
London v Mayo, Ruislip, 1.0, C McDonald (Antrim)
London may struggle for a second weekend in succession.
Verdict: Mayo
Wicklow v Derry, Aughrim, 1.0, C Mooney (Dublin)
Derry can take two points on the road.
Verdict: Derry
Sligo v Donegal, Markievicz Park, C Flynn (Westmeath)
Davin Flynn can fire the visitors to a second victory.
Verdict: Donegal
Division 3A
Tyrone v Warwickshire, Healy Park, 1.0, J Clarke (Cavan)
Verdict: Tyrone
Louth v Roscommon, Geraldines Dundalk, C Cunning (Antrim)
Verdict: Roscommon
Monaghan v Armagh, Inniskeen, T Conway (Derry)
Verdict: Armagh
Division 3B
Cavan v Lancashire, Breffni Park, 1.0, A McAleer (Donegal)
Verdict: Cavan
Longford v Fermanagh, Pearse Park, K Brady (Louth)
Verdict: Longford
MacRory Cup final
St Mary’s Magherafelt v Holy Trinity Cookstown, Athletic Grounds, 2.30
Verdict: St Mary’s
Lidl Ladies Football League
Division 1B
Waterford v Dublin, Fraher Field, J Murphy (Limerick)
The Dubs can kick off 2022 with a win as they eye redemption this summer.
Verdict: Dublin
Division 2A
Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium, S Curley (Galway)
Verdict: Kerry
Laois v Clare, Crettyard GAA Laois, P Burke (Louth)
Verdict: Clare
Division 2B
Cavan v Monaghan, Templeport Cavan, G Chapman (Sligo)
Verdict: Monaghan
Armagh v Tyrone, Wolfe Tone GAA Armagh, G Finnegan (Down)
Verdict: Armagh
Division 3A
Down v Roscommon, Páirc Esler, D Hurson (Monaghan)
Verdict: Roscommon
Sligo v Louth, IT Sligo, K Corcoran (Kildare)
Verdict: Sligo
Division 3B
Wexford v Kildare, Shelmaliers, P Smith (Waterford)
Verdict: Kildare
Wicklow v Longford, Aughrim, 3.0, A Gallagher (Dublin)
Verdict: Wicklow
Division 4A
Leitrim v Fermanagh, Ballinamore, G Canny (Mayo)
Verdict: Fermanagh
Antrim v Derry, Davitt Park Belfast, E Cuthbert (Down)
Verdict: Derry
Division 4B
Limerick v London, Staker Wallace, 12.0, C Groome (Offaly)
Verdict: Limerick
Offaly v Carlow, Clara, M Tarpey (Laois)
Verdict: Carlow