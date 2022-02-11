TV times and verdicts – Your complete guide to the weekend’s GAA action

Footballers Paul Devlin of Kilcoo, Down, left, and Dara Mullin of Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin, pictured ahead of the All-Ireland Club SFC final this Saturday

It's a busy weekend of GAA action. Here's all you need to know on the games ahead.

SATURDAY

(2.0 unless stated)

*denotes extra-time if necessary



All-Ireland club SHC final*

Ballygunner v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Croke Park, 3.0, J Owens (Wexford), TG4

One of the most eagerly awaited finals of all time as Ballyhale Shamrocks set their sights on the first All-Ireland hat-trick in the competition’s history. Ballygunner are also out to rewrite the record books as the first Waterford side to prevail and little will separate them. It may even take extra-time, but the TJ Reid-inspired Ballyhale can edge it.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks





All-Ireland club SFC final*

Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes, Croke Park, 5.0, S Hurson (Tyrone), TG4

The heartbreak of their extra-time defeat to Corofin in the 2020 decider is still fresh in Kilcoo minds and Mickey Moran’s side have been like men on a mission this season. Kilmacud Crokes have coped excellently minus star man Paul Mannion, but his absence may finally tell when it matters most and the Down kingpins can land a first title.

Verdict: Kilcoo





Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 Group A

Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 7.0, F Horgan (Tipperary), RTÉ2

Limerick have recalled big guns like Seán Finn and Kyle Hayes after last week’s shock loss to Wexford and they will be in no mood to suffer successive defeats. Henry Shefflin’s Galway will push them, but the Treaty can get back to winning ways.

Verdict: Limerick



Division 1 Group B

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, J Keenan (Wicklow)

Clare and Wexford both got rude awakenings when they made the trip to Belfast last year, but Mattie Kenny’s Dubs are flying it so far this season and should have a few points to spare.

Verdict: Dublin





Leinster PPS SHC ‘A’ final

Good Counsel v Dublin South Schools, Nowlan Park, 1.0

Verdict: Dublin South

Connacht PPS SFC ‘A’ final

St Colman’s, Claremorris v St Jarlath’s, Tuam Stadium, 1.0

Verdict: St Jarlath’s

Corn Uí Mhuirí final

Tralee CBS v St Brendan’s, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.0, C Maguire (Clare)

Verdict: St Brendan’s





Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1A

Mayo v Westmeath, Connacht Centre of Excellence, 7.0, J Devlin (Galway)

Michael Moyles’ Mayo should open with a handsome victory.

Verdict: Mayo

Donegal v Galway, Ballybofey, 7.30, G McMahon (Dublin), TG4

Donegal are favourites to take the points with Galway undercooked.

Verdict: Donegal



Division 1B

Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30, M Farrelly (Cavan)

No Vikki Wall for the All-Ireland champions, but Cork are without the Mourneabbey crew and that may tell.

Verdict: Meath





SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 Group A

Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, 1.45, C Lyons (Cork), TG4

Darragh Egan got off to a flyer with Wexford last week and will see this as a good chance to back it up with a second win, but the Banner may just have enough on home soil.

Verdict: Clare

Offaly v Cork, St Brendan’s Park Birr, S Stack (Dublin), TG4 app

Division 1 action returns to Birr, but Offaly are already finding the going tough in the top tier and the visiting Rebels are unlikely to have mercy after clocking 2-30 last week.

Verdict: Cork





Division 1 Group B

Waterford v Laois, Walsh Park, P O’Dwyer (Carlow)

Laois performed with credit against Tipperary and gave Waterford a shock in last year’s Qualifiers, but this should be a Déise victory with Stephen Bennett in scintillating form.

Verdict: Waterford

Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 3.45, L Gordon (Galway), TG4

The old rivals meet again and there may be nothing between a Tipp side in transition and a Kilkenny outfit shorn of the Ballyhale contingent as both have one eye on summer.

Verdict: Draw





Division 2A

Carlow v Westmeath, Dr Cullen Park, M Kennedy (Tipperary)

Westmeath have hit the ground running under Joe Fortune and with Marty Kavanagh injured midweek, they should have enough in the tank.

Verdict: Westmeath





Kerry v Kildare, Austin Stack Park, N Wall (Cork)

It will be interesting to see if Naas and Kilmoyley players feature after last weekend’s club duel, but Kerry should have the edge on home soil.

Verdict: Kerry





Meath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, S Hynes (Galway)

Both sides are looking to make it two from two and there may be no separating this pair.

Verdict: Draw





Division 2B

London v Mayo, Ruislip, 1.0, C McDonald (Antrim)

London may struggle for a second weekend in succession.

Verdict: Mayo





Wicklow v Derry, Aughrim, 1.0, C Mooney (Dublin)

Derry can take two points on the road.

Verdict: Derry





Sligo v Donegal, Markievicz Park, C Flynn (Westmeath)

Davin Flynn can fire the visitors to a second victory.

Verdict: Donegal





Division 3A

Tyrone v Warwickshire, Healy Park, 1.0, J Clarke (Cavan)

Verdict: Tyrone

Louth v Roscommon, Geraldines Dundalk, C Cunning (Antrim)

Verdict: Roscommon

Monaghan v Armagh, Inniskeen, T Conway (Derry)

Verdict: Armagh





Division 3B

Cavan v Lancashire, Breffni Park, 1.0, A McAleer (Donegal)

Verdict: Cavan

Longford v Fermanagh, Pearse Park, K Brady (Louth)

Verdict: Longford





MacRory Cup final

St Mary’s Magherafelt v Holy Trinity Cookstown, Athletic Grounds, 2.30

Verdict: St Mary’s





Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1B

Waterford v Dublin, Fraher Field, J Murphy (Limerick)

The Dubs can kick off 2022 with a win as they eye redemption this summer.

Verdict: Dublin





Division 2A

Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium, S Curley (Galway)

Verdict: Kerry

Laois v Clare, Crettyard GAA Laois, P Burke (Louth)

Verdict: Clare





Division 2B

Cavan v Monaghan, Templeport Cavan, G Chapman (Sligo)

Verdict: Monaghan

Armagh v Tyrone, Wolfe Tone GAA Armagh, G Finnegan (Down)

Verdict: Armagh





Division 3A

Down v Roscommon, Páirc Esler, D Hurson (Monaghan)

Verdict: Roscommon

Sligo v Louth, IT Sligo, K Corcoran (Kildare)

Verdict: Sligo





Division 3B

Wexford v Kildare, Shelmaliers, P Smith (Waterford)

Verdict: Kildare

Wicklow v Longford, Aughrim, 3.0, A Gallagher (Dublin)

Verdict: Wicklow





Division 4A

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Ballinamore, G Canny (Mayo)

Verdict: Fermanagh

Antrim v Derry, Davitt Park Belfast, E Cuthbert (Down)

Verdict: Derry

Division 4B

Limerick v London, Staker Wallace, 12.0, C Groome (Offaly)

Verdict: Limerick

Offaly v Carlow, Clara, M Tarpey (Laois)

Verdict: Carlow