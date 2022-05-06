TV times and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

Paudie Clifford of Kerry in action against Brian Hurley of Cork during January's McGrath Cup Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Your guide to an action-packed weekend of Gaelic Games.

SATURDAY

MUNSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Cork v Kerry, 6.0, Páirc Uí Rinn, B Cawley (Kildare), Sky Sports

The reality of having home venue against Kerry might be less palatable than the theory behind Cork’s protest.

There was 22 points between these teams last year in Killarney on a day when, curiously, David Clifford was held scoreless from play.

Kerry have improved since then, particularly at the back, and won a league title at their ease. Cork have lost a raft of front line players and, for the time being at least, their manager.

It would constitute one of the great parachute jobs from John Cleary, akin to Michael Bond in 1998, for Cork to make so much ground back in such a short time.

Verdict: Kerry

CHRISTY RING CUP ROUND 4

Wicklow v Kildare, Aughrim, 1.0, K Brady (Louth)

Verdict: Kildare

Mayo v Sligo, Ballina Stephenites, 2.0, J Clarke (Cavan)

Verdict: Mayo

NICKEY RACKARD CUP ROUND 4

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 2.0, J Judge (Sligo)

Verdict: Roscommon

Warwickshire v Donegal, 2.0, Páirc na hÉireann, C Flynn (Westmeath)

Verdict: Donegal

Armagh v Fermanagh, St Oliver Plunkett Park, Crossmaglen, 2.0, T Conway (Derry)

Verdict: Armagh

LORY MEAGHER CUP ROUND 4

Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen, 2.0, J Connors (Donegal)

Verdict: Monaghan

Louth v Cavan, Darver, 3.0, K Parke (Antrim)

Verdict: Louth

EIRGRID ALL-IRELAND U-20FC SEMI-FINAL*

Sligo v Kildare, Breffni Park, 4.0, S Lonergan (Tipperary), TG4

Both of these teams had rocky patches in their respective provincial finals; Kildare allowed Dublin to create three potential equalising shots, all of which were missed, while Sligo needed a stirring last-gasp comeback and the boon of four goals to put Mayo away.

Verdict: Kildare

LEINSTER LADIES SFC

Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7.0

Hannah Tyrrell’s last-minute free gave Dublin a one-point win in Navan when these teams met in the league in March and similarly, this should be another page-turning chapter in a rapidly blossoming rivalry.

Verdict: Dublin

MUNSTER LADIES SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4.0

Kerry won a low-scoring game by four points when they beat Tipp in Killarney in the first round of the league.

Verdict: Kerry

ELECTRIC IRELAND LEINSTER MHC SEMI-FINALS

Offaly v Dublin, O’Connor Park, 12.0

Laois v Kilkenny, O’Moore Park, 12.0

ELECTRIC IRELAND ULSTER MFC ROUND 2

Derry v Donegal, Owenbeg, 2.0, E Mallon (Armagh)

Antrim v Tyrone, Corrigan Park, 6.0, J Murphy (Fermanagh)

ELECTRIC IRELAND ULSTER MFC QUALIFIER ROUND 2

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 2.0, R Donoghue (Derry)

Down v Monaghan, Páirc Esler, 2.0, R Walsh (Donegal)

SUNDAY

CONNACHT SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Keith Beirne is back from suspension and named among the Leitrim substitutes but it’s hard to see Andy Moran holding his top scorer from the league back any longer than is necessary.

Galway have been aided significantly in their last two games by big scores from the country’s in-form midfielder, Paul Conroy, and after that dramatic victory in Castlebar, could be forgiven if their minds have already wandered to a Connacht final.

Galway v Leitrim, Pearse Stadium, 3.30, P Faloon (Down)

Verdict: Galway

ULSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Donegal v Cavan, Clones, 4.0, C Lane (Cork), RTÉ2/BBC2

Complacency isn’t a word often used in the Ulster championship and the most recent meeting of these counties, the 2020 provincial final, should ensure there’s none here either.

Declan Bonner will welcome Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee back after serving their one-match suspensions and the ease with which Donegal cruised past Armagh by seven points in the quarter-final suggests they have found form at precisely the right time.

Verdict: Donegal

MUNSTER SHC ROUND 3

Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 2.0, L Gordon (Galway), RTÉ2

A nightmare season of injury for Colm Bonnar got worse this week with news that Jason Forde and James Quigley won’t be available tomorrow.

It comes hot on the heels of Tipp losing John McGrath to an Achilles tendon injury for the year, not long after Séamus Callanan’s infected finger ruled him out for longer than was initially expected.

Already, Pádraic Maher was forced to retire citing medical advice and ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer was taken away from Bonnar through injury and though Cian Lynch will be absent for Limerick, they are well-built to cope.

Verdict: Limerick

CHRISTY RING CUP ROUND 4

Derry v London, Owenbeg, 12.0, C McDonald (Antrim)

Verdict: Derry

LORY MEAGHER CUP ROUND 4

Lancashire v Leitrim, O’Tooles GAC, Dublin, 12.30, N Wall (Cork)

Verdict: Leitrim

EIRGRID ALL-IRELAND U-20FC SEMI-FINAL*

Kerry v Tyrone, O’Moore Park, 1.0, A Nolan (Wicklow), TG4

Kerry’s seven-point win over Cork in the Munster final gave the scoreline a gloss the early parts of the match never suggested.

Declan O’Sullivan’s team got 0-6 off their bench that night also.

Ruairí Canavan was the hero in a tight Ulster final win over Cavan, but Tyrone will need to significantly up their scoring rate here.

Verdict: Kerry

ULSTER LADIES SFC SEMI-FINAL

Donegal v Cavan, Clones, 1.45

Donegal confirmed their status as one of rising sides in the country by contesting the recent league final, having beaten Dublin in the last four.

Verdict: Donegal

MUNSTER SENIOR CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL REPLAY

Tipperary v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 11.30, D Kirwan (Cork)

A Grace O’Brien point in the third minute of stoppage time saved Tipp in Thurles last week, but they should improve.

Verdict: Tipperary

* Extra-time if necessary



