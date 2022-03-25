TV times and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

Your guide to all the weekend’s Gaelic Games action.
SATURDAY
Allianz FL
Division 4
Dr Cullen Park: Carlow v Wexford, 1.0, B Tiernan (Dublin)
Nothing to play for here between two teams that have been off the pace in the division.
Verdict: Wexford
Kingspan Breffni Park: Cavan v Waterford, 6.0, K Faloon (Armagh)
Cavan won’t need reminding about Waterford’s last league visit when the home side required a result to be promoted. Despite being pushed to the limit in London last time out, the hosts will get the job done here.
Verdict: Cavan
Semple Stadium: Tipperary v London, 7.0, P Maguire (Longford)
London have been a revelation in this league, with three wins that almost became four last time out against Cavan. But Tipperary are resurgent, even if an injury to top scorer Conor Sweeney concerns them.
Verdict: Tipperary
Allianz HL
Division 1 semi-final
Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Cork v Kilkenny, 7.15, S Stack (Dublin), RTÉ 2
Kilkenny’s competitiveness is never in doubt and the introduction of Mikey Butler, David Blanchfield and Cian Kenny has given them a new lease of life while Pádraig Walsh’s relocation to centre-forward has worked to date. But at home, in front of an expectant crowd, Cork’s pace around the field can tell again.
Verdict: Cork
Division 1 relegation play-off
Páirc Tailteann: Antrim v Offaly, 3.0, R McGann (Clare)
Antrim’s performances have been better in 1B than Offaly’s in 1A, albeit 1A has been more competitive. Even if Neil McManus misses out, Antrim’s form against Kilkenny and Waterford can sustain them enough to survive.
Verdict: Antrim
Division 2A semi-final
Cusack Park, Mullingar: Westmeath v Kerry, 1.0, R Fitzsimons (Offaly)
By every measurement this is close but home advantage may tell.
Verdict: Westmeath
Division 2B semi-final
Letterkenny: Donegal v Sligo, 2.0, K Parke (Antrim)
Sligo continue to make progress but Donegal can repeat their regulation win.
Verdict: Donegal
Division 2B relegation
play-off
O’Connor Park, Tullamore: Mayo v Wicklow, 12.30, C Flynn (Westmeath)
Verdict: Mayo
Division 3A semi-finals*
Dr Hyde Park: Roscommon v Armagh, 2.0, B Keon (Galway)
Verdict: Roscommon
Pearse Park: Longford v Leitrim, 2.30, J Clarke (Cavan)
Verdict: Leitrim
SUNDAY
Allianz HL
Division 1 semi-final
Nowlan Park: Wexford v Waterford, 3.45, J Keenan (Wicklow), TG4
Wexford have done everything asked of them and more in Division 1A but despite their loss to Kilkenny, Waterford’s dismantling of Tipperary in the previous round is probably the best benchmark. They’ve won too few leagues as a county to turn their noses up at this opportunity.
Verdict: Waterford
Allianz FL (2.0 unless stated)**
Division 1
Letterkenny: Donegal v Armagh, 1.45, P Neilan (Roscommon)
Many markers to be laid down for both sides ahead of a championship meeting four weeks later but Donegal need may be greater here with key players like Michael Murphy (below), Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh coming back to form.
Verdict: Donegal
Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney: Kerry v Tyrone, 1.45, D Coldrick (Meath)
Jack O’Connor has resisted the temptation to experiment despite having booked their place in the league final, with David Clifford returning to the starting 15. Tyrone’s need can energise them but Kerry don’t look ready to take their foot off the gas.
Verdict: Kerry
Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon: Mayo v Kildare, 1.45, D Gough (Meath)
Mayo are not getting a return from their attack despite their lofty place in the division. They’ve picked a strong team here and won’t want to lose a third successive game before championship. What’s not to like about a prospective league final against Kerry? Kildare may not start Daniel Flynn.
Verdict: Mayo
Clones: Monaghan v Dublin, 1.45, TG4, N Mooney (Cavan)
Dublin are resurgent with back-to-back wins and that kind of momentum will be too much for a Monaghan team that conceded 24 scores last time out.
Verdict: Dublin
Division 2
Páirc Esler: Down v Clare, A Nolan (Wicklow)
Down are already relegated, Clare are as good as safe but should bring more to finish the campaign strong.
Verdict: Clare
Páirc Tailteann: Meath v Derry, M Deegan (Laois)
Derry will have Shane McGuigan back though Oisín McWilliams misses out with a broken jaw. Meath will want to sign off on a positive note.
Verdict: Derry
O’Connor Park: Offaly v Cork, N Cullen (Fermanagh)
Offaly may have been saving a little last weekend with this game in mind but Cork have impetus from a strong finish against Down.
Verdict: Cork
Dr Hyde Park: Roscommon v Galway, D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)
The question for Galway is whether they want to potentially play Roscommon three times this year with a possible provincial semi-final in the mix. Paul Conroy is suspended, Damien Comer and other key players may not play. Roscommon are a different team to last year.
Verdict: Roscommon
Division 3
Corrigan Park: Antrim v Westmeath, J Molloy (Galway)
Westmeath are showing some signs of wear and tear but can summon enough here in the hope that Fermanagh do them a favour elsewhere.
Verdict: Westmeath
O’Moore Park: Laois v Longford, B Griffin (Kerry)
Laois have faltered after a strong start to the season but Longford were turned over by Wicklow last time out.
Verdict: Laois
Gaelic Grounds: Limerick v Fermanagh, J Henry (Mayo)
Limerick’s fate is in their own hands – win and they’re into Division 2. After showing composure against Laois, they’ll be confident against a Fermanagh side safe in Division 3 again.
Verdict: Limerick
Aughrim: Wicklow v Louth, P Faloon (Down)
Louth are almost certain of promotion and the momentum they have will carry this.
Verdict: Louth
Division 4
Markievicz Park: Sligo v Leitrim, 1.0, S Mulhare (Laois)
By the time this is played, their fate as Division 4 teams in 2023 may well be sealed but local pride points to Sligo narrowly.
Verdict: Sligo
Camogie
Today
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Quarter-final
Moneygall: Cork v Galway 2.0, L Dempsey
Verdict: Cork
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Relegation Semi-final
St Rynaghs: Laois v Tipperary, 12.0, C McAllister
Verdict: Tipperary
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 3
Fr McNamara Park: Clare v Limerick 2.0, J Horgan
Verdict: Clare
TBC: Down v Wexford, P O’Neill
Verdict: Wexford
Abbotstown: Dublin v Cavan, 2.0, J Dermody
Verdict: Cavan
Portglenone: Antrim v Carlow, 2.0
Verdict: Antrim
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 4
Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys GAA, Tyrone: Tyrone v Louth 2.0, M Quigg
Verdict: Tyrone
Tomorrow
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1
TBC: Galway v Offaly, K O’Brien
Verdict: Galway
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Quarter-Final
Glynn Barntown: Wexford v Kilkenny, 1.0,
G Donegan
Verdict: Wexford