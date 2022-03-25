TV times and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

David Blanchfield has given Kilkenny a new lease of life in this year's hurling league. Photo: Sportsfile

Your guide to all the weekend’s Gaelic Games action.

SATURDAY

Allianz FL

Division 4

Dr Cullen Park: Carlow v Wexford, 1.0, B Tiernan (Dublin)

Nothing to play for here between two teams that have been off the pace in the division.

Verdict: Wexford

Kingspan Breffni Park: Cavan v Waterford, 6.0, K Faloon (Armagh)

Cavan won’t need reminding about Waterford’s last league visit when the home side required a result to be promoted. Despite being pushed to the limit in London last time out, the hosts will get the job done here.

Verdict: Cavan

Semple Stadium: Tipperary v London, 7.0, P Maguire (Longford)

London have been a revelation in this league, with three wins that almost became four last time out against Cavan. But Tipperary are resurgent, even if an injury to top scorer Conor Sweeney concerns them.

Verdict: Tipperary





Allianz HL

Division 1 semi-final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Cork v Kilkenny, 7.15, S Stack (Dublin), RTÉ 2

Kilkenny’s competitiveness is never in doubt and the introduction of Mikey Butler, David Blanchfield and Cian Kenny has given them a new lease of life while Pádraig Walsh’s relocation to centre-forward has worked to date. But at home, in front of an expectant crowd, Cork’s pace around the field can tell again.

Verdict: Cork

Division 1 relegation play-off

Páirc Tailteann: Antrim v Offaly, 3.0, R McGann (Clare)

Antrim’s performances have been better in 1B than Offaly’s in 1A, albeit 1A has been more competitive. Even if Neil McManus misses out, Antrim’s form against Kilkenny and Waterford can sustain them enough to survive.

Verdict: Antrim

Division 2A semi-final

Cusack Park, Mullingar: Westmeath v Kerry, 1.0, R Fitzsimons (Offaly)

By every measurement this is close but home advantage may tell.

Verdict: Westmeath

Division 2B semi-final

Letterkenny: Donegal v Sligo, 2.0, K Parke (Antrim)

Sligo continue to make progress but Donegal can repeat their regulation win.

Verdict: Donegal

Division 2B relegation

play-off

O’Connor Park, Tullamore: Mayo v Wicklow, 12.30, C Flynn (Westmeath)

Verdict: Mayo

Division 3A semi-finals*

Dr Hyde Park: Roscommon v Armagh, 2.0, B Keon (Galway)

Verdict: Roscommon

Pearse Park: Longford v Leitrim, 2.30, J Clarke (Cavan)

Verdict: Leitrim





SUNDAY

Allianz HL

Division 1 semi-final

Nowlan Park: Wexford v Waterford, 3.45, J Keenan (Wicklow), TG4

Wexford have done everything asked of them and more in Division 1A but despite their loss to Kilkenny, Waterford’s dismantling of Tipperary in the previous round is probably the best benchmark. They’ve won too few leagues as a county to turn their noses up at this opportunity.

Verdict: Waterford





Allianz FL (2.0 unless stated)**

Division 1

Letterkenny: Donegal v Armagh, 1.45, P Neilan (Roscommon)

Many markers to be laid down for both sides ahead of a championship meeting four weeks later but Donegal need may be greater here with key players like Michael Murphy (below), Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh coming back to form.

Verdict: Donegal

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney: Kerry v Tyrone, 1.45, D Coldrick (Meath)

Jack O’Connor has resisted the temptation to experiment despite having booked their place in the league final, with David Clifford returning to the starting 15. Tyrone’s need can energise them but Kerry don’t look ready to take their foot off the gas.

Verdict: Kerry

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon: Mayo v Kildare, 1.45, D Gough (Meath)

Mayo are not getting a return from their attack despite their lofty place in the division. They’ve picked a strong team here and won’t want to lose a third successive game before championship. What’s not to like about a prospective league final against Kerry? Kildare may not start Daniel Flynn.

Verdict: Mayo

Clones: Monaghan v Dublin, 1.45, TG4, N Mooney (Cavan)

Dublin are resurgent with back-to-back wins and that kind of momentum will be too much for a Monaghan team that conceded 24 scores last time out.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2

Páirc Esler: Down v Clare, A Nolan (Wicklow)

Down are already relegated, Clare are as good as safe but should bring more to finish the campaign strong.

Verdict: Clare

Páirc Tailteann: Meath v Derry, M Deegan (Laois)

Derry will have Shane McGuigan back though Oisín McWilliams misses out with a broken jaw. Meath will want to sign off on a positive note.

Verdict: Derry

O’Connor Park: Offaly v Cork, N Cullen (Fermanagh)

Offaly may have been saving a little last weekend with this game in mind but Cork have impetus from a strong finish against Down.

Verdict: Cork

Dr Hyde Park: Roscommon v Galway, D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

The question for Galway is whether they want to potentially play Roscommon three times this year with a possible provincial semi-final in the mix. Paul Conroy is suspended, Damien Comer and other key players may not play. Roscommon are a different team to last year.

Verdict: Roscommon

Division 3

Corrigan Park: Antrim v Westmeath, J Molloy (Galway)

Westmeath are showing some signs of wear and tear but can summon enough here in the hope that Fermanagh do them a favour elsewhere.

Verdict: Westmeath

O’Moore Park: Laois v Longford, B Griffin (Kerry)

Laois have faltered after a strong start to the season but Longford were turned over by Wicklow last time out.

Verdict: Laois

Gaelic Grounds: Limerick v Fermanagh, J Henry (Mayo)

Limerick’s fate is in their own hands – win and they’re into Division 2. After showing composure against Laois, they’ll be confident against a Fermanagh side safe in Division 3 again.

Verdict: Limerick

Aughrim: Wicklow v Louth, P Faloon (Down)

Louth are almost certain of promotion and the momentum they have will carry this.

Verdict: Louth

Division 4

Markievicz Park: Sligo v Leitrim, 1.0, S Mulhare (Laois)

By the time this is played, their fate as Division 4 teams in 2023 may well be sealed but local pride points to Sligo narrowly.

Verdict: Sligo





Camogie

Today

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Quarter-final

Moneygall: Cork v Galway 2.0, L Dempsey

Verdict: Cork

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Relegation Semi-final

St Rynaghs: Laois v Tipperary, 12.0, C McAllister

Verdict: Tipperary

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 3

Fr McNamara Park: Clare v Limerick 2.0, J Horgan

Verdict: Clare

TBC: Down v Wexford, P O’Neill

Verdict: Wexford

Abbotstown: Dublin v Cavan, 2.0, J Dermody

Verdict: Cavan

Portglenone: Antrim v Carlow, 2.0

Verdict: Antrim

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 4

Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys GAA, Tyrone: Tyrone v Louth 2.0, M Quigg

Verdict: Tyrone



Tomorrow

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1

TBC: Galway v Offaly, K O’Brien

Verdict: Galway

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Quarter-Final

Glynn Barntown: Wexford v Kilkenny, 1.0,

G Donegan

Verdict: Wexford



