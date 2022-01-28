TV times and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

Jason Doherty is back in the Mayo squad after a long injury lay-off

Your complete guide to the weekend’s GAA action.

TODAY

Allianz National Football League round 1 (2.0 unless stated)

Division 1

Croke Park: Dublin v Armagh, 7.30, F Kelly (Longford), RTÉ2

Great anticipation in Armagh as they taste a proper Division One league for the first time since 2012. Expect it to be competitive but Brian Fenton and Ciarn Kilkenny will eventually plot a comfortable course for Dublin.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2

Owenbeg: Derry v Down, 6.0, P Neilan (Roscommon)

No Kilcoo involvement for Down against a Derry side in a hurry for bigger things since their league defeat to the Mournemen in 2020.

Verdict: Derry

Division 3

Gaelic Grounds: Limerick v Longford, 5.0, C Reilly (Meath)

Limerick have lost players – Tommy Childs, Seamus O’Carroll and Danny Neville among them. Longford took an age to find a manager but beat Louth pre-season.

Verdict: Longford

Brewster Park: Fermanagh v Antrim, 7.0, B Tiernan (Dublin)

A slight nod to the home side due to recent Div 2 experience.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Division 4

Dr Cullen Park: Carlow v London, 7.0, C Maguire (Clare)z

No more Paul Broderick for Carlow but London’s long absence from competitive action likely to tell.

Verdict: Carlow

Walsh Cup final

Croke Park: Dublin v Wexford, 5.30, P Murphy (Carlow)

Both teams have brought plenty of experience to previous games but Dublin might have that bit more edge against the reigning champions.

Verdict: Dublin

All-Ireland SFC Club semi-finals

O’Moore Park: St Finbarr’s v Kilcoo, 3.0, Ref TBC, TG4

Kilcoo are a team on a mission and their ability to move through the gears so methodically will grind down St Finbarr’s eventually.

Verdict: Kilcoo

Breffni Park: Pádraig Pearses v Kilmacud Crokes, 5.0, P Faloon (Down), TG4

Crokes lifted their game in Paul Mannion’s absence against Naas but it gets harder now against that Daly triangle that has already foiled Mountbellew-Moylough and Knockmore. Breffni Park will feel a lot less like home than Croke Park for Kilmacud.

Verdict: Padraig Pearses

All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals

The Downs, Co Westmeath: St Faithleach’s v Trim, 1.30, M McNally (Monaghan)

Diarmuid and Ciaran Murtagh give St Faithleach’s attacking cut but Trim might be better balanced.

Verdict: Trim

Connacht Centre of Excellence: Na Gaeil v Steelstown Brian Óg’s, 2.0, J Gilmartin (Sligo)

A Derry city club reaching this stage of a national competition is a real landmark but the way the Kerry championship is set up (eight-team senior club championship), their intermediate champions will always have an (unfair) advantage, especially a team with the Barrys, Jack and Andrew, Diarmuid O’Connor and Stefan Okunbor.

Verdict: Na Gaeil

All-Ireland Club JFC semi-finals

Pearse Park: Kilmeena v Clonbullogue, 1.30, M Farrelly (Cavan)

Two years ago Kilmaine ran Na Gaeil close in an All-Ireland junior semi-final. Now Na Gaeil are a senior club in Kerry. Kilmeena beat Kilmaine in the Mayo junior final. Potentially strong form.

Verdict: Kilmeena

O’Connor Park: Gneeveguilla v Denn, 1.30, J Hickey (Carlow)

Denn will be competitive, as their Ulster campaign showed, but Gneeveguilla swept through Munster easily.

Verdict: Gneeveguilla

All Ireland club Ladies SFC final

Birr: Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Mourneabbey, 1.0, TG4

Most of the players from their 2019 final, when Mourneabbey won by a point, are still available though Noelle Healy, then with the Cork champions, has since returned to Dublin. Mourneabbey have had the edge in these meetings and their discipline in dealing with the threat of Dunboyne’s Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan and their ruthlessness suggests they have moved up a gear.

Verdict: Mourneabbey





TOMORROW

National Football League round 1 (2.0 unless stated)

Division 1

St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge: Kildare v Kerry, 1.45, D Coldrick (Meath)

Kerry are a team in a hurry as pre-season indicated and while Jack O’Connor’s return to Kildare will draw some interest it’s a small sideshow.

Verdict: Kerry

Markievicz Park: Mayo v Donegal, 1.45, N Mooney (Cavan) TG4

Jason Doherty (below) makes his return after two-and-a-half years dealing with knee trouble as Mayo are forced to host Donegal in Sligo because of ongoing MacHale Park redevelopment. Their last two league meetings have been drawn. Don’t rule out a similar outcome.

Verdict: Mayo

Healy Park: Tyrone v Monaghan, 3.45, J McQuillan (Cavan) TG4

Conor McKenna looks set to miss out but Tyrone should have close to a full strength team, minus squad members who have departed, and generally win this fixture in Omagh. But Monaghan could be wired for a statemen this time.

Verdict: Monaghan

Division 2

Cusack Park: Clare v Offaly, B Griffin (Kerry)

Clare are Division Two’s longest residents now and can draw on that nous for an important home win.

Verdict: Clare

Pearse Stadium: Galway v Meath, P Maguire (Longford)

Meath won’t have first choice midfielders Bryan Menton or Ronan Jones. Galway started pre-season well and their new leadership axis – Sean Kelly and Matthew Tierney – are a nod to a new future.

Verdict: Galway

Dr Hyde Park: Roscommon v Cork, Ref TBC

The absence of the club-tied Dalys leaves Roscommon exposed at the back. Cork are better than their McGrath Cup final in Killarney last weekend showed but Keith Ricken has opted for an inexperienced side with six debutants.

Verdict: Cork

Division 3

Páirc Mhuire, Ardee: Louth v Laois, S Laverty (Antrim)

Laois won’t have some key Portarlington players, Robbie Pigott and Colm Murphy among them while Donie and Paul Kingston are currently injured. But pre-season went better than injury-hit Louth’s.

Verdict: Laois

Cusack Park: Westmeath v Wicklow, J Molloy (Galway)

Westmeath’s three years in Div 2 has helped to develop a lot of experience in this team and a likely bounce back will start here.

Verdict: Westmeath

Division 4

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada: Leitrim v Cavan, S Longeran (Tipperary)

Andy Moran inter-county managerial bow will draw quite a crowd but it couldn’t be tougher against a team that won’t let their feet touch the ground in this division.

Verdict: Cavan

Fraher Field: Waterford v Tipperary, D Murnane (Cork)

Michael Quinlivan is not available for Tipp this year while Brian Fox has retired but that’s not likely to influence this result.

Verdict: Tipperary

Wexford Park: Wexford v Sligo, J Ryan (Cork)

No Red Og Murphy in the Sligo squad while Wexford put six O’Byrne Cup goals on Laois in pre-season and won their league shield meeting last year by 12 points before competing hard against Dublin. Positive signs.

Verdict: Wexford

Kehoe Cup final

Dr Cullen Park: Carlow v Westmeath, 2.0, Ref TBC

Kehoe Shield final

Aughrim: Wicklow v Louth, 2.0, P Dunne (Laois)