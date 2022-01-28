TV times and verdicts – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

Your complete guide to the weekend’s GAA action.
TODAY
Allianz National Football League round 1 (2.0 unless stated)
Division 1
Croke Park: Dublin v Armagh, 7.30, F Kelly (Longford), RTÉ2
Great anticipation in Armagh as they taste a proper Division One league for the first time since 2012. Expect it to be competitive but Brian Fenton and Ciarn Kilkenny will eventually plot a comfortable course for Dublin.
Verdict: Dublin
Division 2
Owenbeg: Derry v Down, 6.0, P Neilan (Roscommon)
No Kilcoo involvement for Down against a Derry side in a hurry for bigger things since their league defeat to the Mournemen in 2020.
Verdict: Derry
Division 3
Gaelic Grounds: Limerick v Longford, 5.0, C Reilly (Meath)
Limerick have lost players – Tommy Childs, Seamus O’Carroll and Danny Neville among them. Longford took an age to find a manager but beat Louth pre-season.
Verdict: Longford
Brewster Park: Fermanagh v Antrim, 7.0, B Tiernan (Dublin)
A slight nod to the home side due to recent Div 2 experience.
Verdict: Fermanagh
Division 4
Dr Cullen Park: Carlow v London, 7.0, C Maguire (Clare)z
No more Paul Broderick for Carlow but London’s long absence from competitive action likely to tell.
Verdict: Carlow
Walsh Cup final
Croke Park: Dublin v Wexford, 5.30, P Murphy (Carlow)
Both teams have brought plenty of experience to previous games but Dublin might have that bit more edge against the reigning champions.
Verdict: Dublin
All-Ireland SFC Club semi-finals
O’Moore Park: St Finbarr’s v Kilcoo, 3.0, Ref TBC, TG4
Kilcoo are a team on a mission and their ability to move through the gears so methodically will grind down St Finbarr’s eventually.
Verdict: Kilcoo
Breffni Park: Pádraig Pearses v Kilmacud Crokes, 5.0, P Faloon (Down), TG4
Crokes lifted their game in Paul Mannion’s absence against Naas but it gets harder now against that Daly triangle that has already foiled Mountbellew-Moylough and Knockmore. Breffni Park will feel a lot less like home than Croke Park for Kilmacud.
Verdict: Padraig Pearses
All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals
The Downs, Co Westmeath: St Faithleach’s v Trim, 1.30, M McNally (Monaghan)
Diarmuid and Ciaran Murtagh give St Faithleach’s attacking cut but Trim might be better balanced.
Verdict: Trim
Connacht Centre of Excellence: Na Gaeil v Steelstown Brian Óg’s, 2.0, J Gilmartin (Sligo)
A Derry city club reaching this stage of a national competition is a real landmark but the way the Kerry championship is set up (eight-team senior club championship), their intermediate champions will always have an (unfair) advantage, especially a team with the Barrys, Jack and Andrew, Diarmuid O’Connor and Stefan Okunbor.
Verdict: Na Gaeil
All-Ireland Club JFC semi-finals
Pearse Park: Kilmeena v Clonbullogue, 1.30, M Farrelly (Cavan)
Two years ago Kilmaine ran Na Gaeil close in an All-Ireland junior semi-final. Now Na Gaeil are a senior club in Kerry. Kilmeena beat Kilmaine in the Mayo junior final. Potentially strong form.
Verdict: Kilmeena
O’Connor Park: Gneeveguilla v Denn, 1.30, J Hickey (Carlow)
Denn will be competitive, as their Ulster campaign showed, but Gneeveguilla swept through Munster easily.
Verdict: Gneeveguilla
All Ireland club Ladies SFC final
Birr: Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Mourneabbey, 1.0, TG4
Most of the players from their 2019 final, when Mourneabbey won by a point, are still available though Noelle Healy, then with the Cork champions, has since returned to Dublin. Mourneabbey have had the edge in these meetings and their discipline in dealing with the threat of Dunboyne’s Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan and their ruthlessness suggests they have moved up a gear.
Verdict: Mourneabbey
TOMORROW
National Football League round 1 (2.0 unless stated)
Division 1
St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge: Kildare v Kerry, 1.45, D Coldrick (Meath)
Kerry are a team in a hurry as pre-season indicated and while Jack O’Connor’s return to Kildare will draw some interest it’s a small sideshow.
Verdict: Kerry
Markievicz Park: Mayo v Donegal, 1.45, N Mooney (Cavan) TG4
Jason Doherty (below) makes his return after two-and-a-half years dealing with knee trouble as Mayo are forced to host Donegal in Sligo because of ongoing MacHale Park redevelopment. Their last two league meetings have been drawn. Don’t rule out a similar outcome.
Verdict: Mayo
Healy Park: Tyrone v Monaghan, 3.45, J McQuillan (Cavan) TG4
Conor McKenna looks set to miss out but Tyrone should have close to a full strength team, minus squad members who have departed, and generally win this fixture in Omagh. But Monaghan could be wired for a statemen this time.
Verdict: Monaghan
Division 2
Cusack Park: Clare v Offaly, B Griffin (Kerry)
Clare are Division Two’s longest residents now and can draw on that nous for an important home win.
Verdict: Clare
Pearse Stadium: Galway v Meath, P Maguire (Longford)
Meath won’t have first choice midfielders Bryan Menton or Ronan Jones. Galway started pre-season well and their new leadership axis – Sean Kelly and Matthew Tierney – are a nod to a new future.
Verdict: Galway
Dr Hyde Park: Roscommon v Cork, Ref TBC
The absence of the club-tied Dalys leaves Roscommon exposed at the back. Cork are better than their McGrath Cup final in Killarney last weekend showed but Keith Ricken has opted for an inexperienced side with six debutants.
Verdict: Cork
Division 3
Páirc Mhuire, Ardee: Louth v Laois, S Laverty (Antrim)
Laois won’t have some key Portarlington players, Robbie Pigott and Colm Murphy among them while Donie and Paul Kingston are currently injured. But pre-season went better than injury-hit Louth’s.
Verdict: Laois
Cusack Park: Westmeath v Wicklow, J Molloy (Galway)
Westmeath’s three years in Div 2 has helped to develop a lot of experience in this team and a likely bounce back will start here.
Verdict: Westmeath
Division 4
Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada: Leitrim v Cavan, S Longeran (Tipperary)
Andy Moran inter-county managerial bow will draw quite a crowd but it couldn’t be tougher against a team that won’t let their feet touch the ground in this division.
Verdict: Cavan
Fraher Field: Waterford v Tipperary, D Murnane (Cork)
Michael Quinlivan is not available for Tipp this year while Brian Fox has retired but that’s not likely to influence this result.
Verdict: Tipperary
Wexford Park: Wexford v Sligo, J Ryan (Cork)
No Red Og Murphy in the Sligo squad while Wexford put six O’Byrne Cup goals on Laois in pre-season and won their league shield meeting last year by 12 points before competing hard against Dublin. Positive signs.
Verdict: Wexford
Kehoe Cup final
Dr Cullen Park: Carlow v Westmeath, 2.0, Ref TBC
Kehoe Shield final
Aughrim: Wicklow v Louth, 2.0, P Dunne (Laois)