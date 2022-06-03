TV times and verdicts: Your compete guide to the weekend GAA action

Jordan Morris of Meath, in action against Wicklow, has had his red card rescinded for the Tailteann Cup clash with Clare. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Your guide to the GAA weekend ahead.

SATURDAY

Leinster SHC Final*

Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 7.0, J Owens (Wexford) – RTÉ2

Brian Cody versus Henry Shefflin was always going to be an eagerly anticipated fixture as soon as the latter took the job in Galway, and interest will have kicked up a notch since their infamous post-match handshake. There was just a point between the teams when Galway won in Salthill, thanks to a last-gasp free from Conor Cooney – and this will be just as tight and tense. The form is with unbeaten Galway, but it’s hard to go against Cody’s Kilkenny.

Verdict: Kilkenny

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1*

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park, 6.0, B Cawley (Kildare) – GAAGO

For two teams who are so well-matched, Meath have a freakish ability to get past Clare, having won each of their last six encounters, including when the Royals won by a point in a Division 2 clash this year. That Jordan Morris has had his red card from the demoralising defeat to Dublin rescinded is a boost, but for how much longer can Meath hold the Indian sign over their hosts?

Verdict: Clare

Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 4.0, B Cassidy (Derry) – Sky Sports Arena

Mayo have significant injury worries coming into this one, with the likes of Ryan O’Donoghue, Rob Hennelly and Oisín Mullin amongst others reported to be at varying stages of readiness. Monaghan’s defeat at the hands of Derry can be cast in a slightly better light after they saw off Donegal to win their Ulster title, but there’s no room for error here. Monaghan have the advantage of former Mayo coach Donie Buckley in their backroom team but James Horan’s side are often at their best with the backs to the wall.

Verdict: Mayo

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2.0, F Kelly (Longford) – GAAGO

That Cork diced with relegation from Division 2 and Louth earned a second successive promotion to take their place in the second tier suggests there might not be much between these sides. However, Cork looked to have found their flinty side against Kerry – and if they can hold on to that, they can edge this one.

Verdict: Cork

Joe McDonagh Cup Final*

Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park, 5.0, S Stack (Dublin) – RTÉ2

A Kerry win here would throw up the prospect of Tipp battling for their Liam MacCarthy status, but Antrim will feel they should have gotten more from their league where they were competitive for long periods against some of the game’s heavy-hitters.

Verdict: Antrim

Tailteann Cup Q-Final*

Offaly v New York, Tullamore, 2.0, TBC – GAAGO

A first game for New York on these shores in over 20 years with manager Johnny McGeeney reporting that they have lost a few players from the side that was very competitive against Sligo in the Connacht Championship. Offaly, who held the highest league ranking of any side that entered the competition, should have enough.

Verdict: Offaly

All-Ireland MHC Quarter-Final Round 3

Clare v Laois, Cusack Park, 1.0, B Keon (Galway) – Spóirt TG4

Verdict: Clare

All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Clare v Wexford, Sixmilebridge, 2.0, L Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Verdict: Clare

Dublin v Cork, St Peregrines, 5.0, J Heffernan (Wexford)

Verdict: Cork

SUNDAY

Munster SHC Final*

Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 4.0, J Keenan (Wicklow) – RTÉ2

Munster finals no longer hold straight knockout, do-or-die high stakes of old, but that 11,000 tickets sold out in eleven minutes show the appetite has been whetted after these sides met in a cracker earlier this year. This is a game with several fascinating subplots, not least what Limerick will do to try and stymie Tony Kelly and whether the champions find another level, but recent history shows that it’s foolish to go against John Kiely’s men.

Verdict: Limerick

All-Ireland SFC Round 1*

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 1.30, D Coldrick (Meath) – RTÉ2

Another full house for what could be a tempestuous game. Armagh have beaten Tyrone twice this year, including in the league where five players saw red. Tyrone have looked off colour this term but had six weeks to right the ship, while Armagh’s early league form has deserted them. Likely to come down to small margins.

Verdict: Armagh

Tailteann Cup Q-Finals*

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 4.0, P Faloon (Down)

Cavan remain competition favourites and face a Fermanagh side who have only beaten their neighbours twice in championship over the last 40 years.

Verdict: Cavan

Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3.0, M Deegan (Laois) – GAAGO

There was plenty of encouragement for Leitrim and Andy Moran in their win over Antrim last time out, while Sligo were fortunate to get past London. Form lies with the home side.

Verdict: Leitrim

Carlow v Westmeath, Cullen Park, 2.0, C Lane (Cork)

Niall Carew’s Carlow turned Tipp over and now face a bigger challenge with Jack Cooney’s side coming to town.

Verdict: Westmeath

All-Ireland Camogie C’ship

Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 2.0, R Kelly (Kildare)

Verdict: Tipperary

MONDAY

Connacht MFC Final*

Mayo v Galway, MacHale Park, 7.30, TBC

Verdict: Mayo

* (Extra time if necessary and winner on the day)