This weekend will be one to savour for GAA armchair fans with news that all matches in the Super 8s as well as the All Ireland hurling quarter finals will be shown live on TV.

TV details revealed for this week's Super 8s and hurling quarter finals - with all games shown live

The Super 8s kicks off on Saturday with Roscommon and Tyrone going head-to-head in Dr Hyde Park at 5pm and Sky Sports have confirmed they will cover that one.

Two hours later, RTE will screen five-in-a-row chasing Dublin as they play Cork in Croke Park.

Sunday will see an action-packed day of GAA with Donegal and Meath facing off in their Super 8s clash in Ballybofey at 2pm (Sky Sports) and the big one of the weekend, Kerry v Mayo, throwing in at 4pm in Killarney (RTE).

In the hurling, team of the moment Laois are in action on Sunday at 4pm in their All Ireland quarter final against Tipperary at Croke Park, with Kilkenny v Cork kicking off a double header there. Both games will be shown live on RTE.

All-Ireland Super 8s, Group 2

Saturday, July 13

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm — Sky Sports

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm — RTÉ 2

All-Ireland Super 8s, Group 1

Sunday, July 14

Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2pm — Sky Sports

Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm — RTÉ 1

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, July 14

Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park, 2pm — RTÉ 2

Tipperary v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm — RTÉ 2.

