TV channels, throw-in times and predictions - your complete guide to this weekend’s GAA action

Damien Comer's return from injury will be a boost for Galway against Offaly. Photo: Sportsfile

SATURDAY (*denotes extra-time if necessary)

Allianz National Football League Round 3

Division 1

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 5.30, B Cassidy (Derry)

Armagh conceded four goals in one half to Monaghan in last year’s championship, but they have been as stout at the back in their two wins so far as they have been polished up front. Monaghan’s conversion rate was poor against Mayo last time out, an area where they need quick improvement.

Verdict: Armagh

Dublin v Mayo, 7.30, Croke Park, D Gough (Meath), RTÉ2

Nothing particularly new out of Mayo in Clones two weeks ago but there was comfort in how they collected two points for James Horan, with some old warriors remarkably fresh for battle. Unless there’s a marked improvement in Dublin or they welcome some front-liners back, Mayo could secure a first league win in this fixture for 10 years.

Verdict: Mayo

Division 3

Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, P Faloon (Down)

A poor start cost Antrim against Limerick last time, conceding 2-1 to no score down after just 10 minutes.

Verdict: Antrim

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 6.0, J McQuillan (Cavan)

Laois conceded two badly timed goals against Westmeath two weeks ago but look the likelier winners here.

Verdict: Laois

Division 4

Carlow v Waterford, Dr Cullen Park, 7.0, F Kelly (Longford)

A disastrous start to the year for Carlow, with two losses from two games.

Verdict: Waterford

Fitzgibbon Cup final

UL v NUIG; IT Carlow, 3.15, F Horgan (Tipperary), TG4

Verdict: UL

Lidl Ladies’ Football League

Division 1B

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 5.15, K Phelan (Laois), TG4

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2A

Clare v Kerry, Doonbeg, 3.0, K Corcoran (Kildare)

Verdict: Kerry

All-Ireland Camogie senior club semi-final

Sarsfields v Slaughtneil, Breffni Park, 2.0

Verdict: Sarsfields

All-Ireland Camogie intermediate club semi-final

St Rynagh’s v Gailltír, Nenagh Éire Óg, 1.0

Verdict: St Rynagh’s

All-Ireland Camogie junior club semi-final

Athleague v Eoghan Rua, Inniskeen Grattans, 1.0

Verdict: Athleague

Littlewood Ireland Camogie Leagues

Division 1

Offaly v Tipperary, Mucklagh, 2.0,

C McAllister

Verdict: Tipperary

Dublin v Galway, TU Grangegorman, 1.0,

A Hogg Verdict: Galway

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2.0,

J Dermody Verdict: Cork

Division 2

Derry v Wexford, Bellaghy, 3.0, P McDonald Verdict: Wexford

Kildare v Cork, Hawkfield, 2.0, C Quinlan

Verdict: Cork

Antrim v Galway, Portglenone, 2.30, G Donegan

Verdict: Antrim

Division 3

Wexford v Clare, Bunclody, 2.0, P Hunston Verdict: Wexford

Carlow v Armagh, Fenagh, 2.30, J Horgan

Verdict: Armagh

Roscommon v Cavan, Athleague, 2.0 Verdict: Roscommon

Antrim v Dublin

Verdict: Antrim

SUNDAY

Allianz National Football League Round 3 (2.0 unless stated)

Division 1

Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.45, M Deegan (Laois), TG4

No Michael Murphy for Donegal, although Jason Magee is OK despite being forced off against Kildare while Hugh McFadden and Daire Ó Baoill are available for the first time in 2022.

Verdict: Kerry

Tyrone v Kildare, Healy Park, 3.45, M McNally (Monaghan), TG4

Tyrone reluctantly accepted the suspensions arising out of their tempestuous loss to Armagh and are now without Kieran McGeary, Pádraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte.

Verdict: Tyrone

Division 2

Derry v Cork, Owenbeg, J Gilmartin (Sligo)

Derry are in promotion form, having held Offaly to just 0-7 last time out in a 12-point win.

Verdict: Derry

Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, S Lonergan (Tipperary)

Paul Conroy hit 1-2 from midfield for Galway against Down on the same night they welcomed Damien Comer back from injury. They should make short work of Offaly here.

Verdict: Galway

Meath v Down, Páirc Tailtean, N Mooney (Cavan)

Twice now Meath have failed to use a second half wind as well as their opponents had in the first, so expect to take every early advantage they can here.

Verdict: Meath

Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Park, P Maguire (Longford)

Having taken full points from Cork and Meath, Roscommon can underline their promotion credentials here.

Verdict: Roscommon

Division 3

Limerick v Louth, Gaelic Grounds, D Murnane (Cork)

Two from two for Limerick, already looking a decent prospect to climb out of Division 3.

Verdict: Limerick

Westmeath v Longford, Cusack Park, B Tiernan (Dublin)

Pre-league favourites Westmeath are another county making short work of this division so far.

Verdict: Westmeath

Division 4

Leitrim v London, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 12.0, M Farrelly (Cavan)

One of the most interesting stories of this year’s league meets the unlikeliest, as Andy Moran’s Leitrim takes on unbeaten London.

Verdict: Leitrim

Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park, N Cullen (Fermanagh)

Both teams won pulling up last time, with major promotion ramifications on the line here.

Verdict: Cavan

Wexford v Tipperary, Wexford Park, J Hickey (Carlow)

Tipp must quickly digest the lessons of an eight-point loss to Leitrim a fortnight ago.

Verdict: Tipperary

Lidl Ladies’ Football League

Division 1A

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, S Mulvihill (Kerry)

Verdict: Mayo; Westmeath v Donegal, Cusack Park, D Carolan (Down)

Verdict: Westmeath

Division 1B

Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, B Redmond (Wexford)

Verdict: Meath

Division 2A

Laois v Tipperary, O’Moore Park, J Murphy (Carlow) Verdict: Tipperary

Division 2B

Tyrone v Monaghan, Killseeshil, S Coyle (Donegal) Verdict: Tyrone;

Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, B Rice (Down) Verdict: Armagh

Division 3A

Sligo v Down, IT Sligo Grounds, C Groome (Offaly) Verdict: Sligo;

Louth v Roscommon, P Conway (Armagh)

Verdict: Louth

Division 3B

Wicklow v Wexford, Aughrim, M Tarpey (Laois) Verdict: Wicklow;

Longford v Kildare, Pearse Park, E Cuthbert (Down)

Verdict: Longford

Division 4A

Derry v Leitrim, P Clifford (Donegal) Verdict: Derry; Fermanagh v Antrim, Donagh, 2.0, A Marron (Monaghan)

Verdict: Fermanagh

Division 4B

Limerick v Offaly, G Canny (Mayo)

Verdict: Limerick

Carlow v London, Dr Cullen Park, P Smith (Waterford)

Verdict: Carlow

All-Ireland Camogie Senior Club semi-final

Scariff Ogonnelloe v Oulart The-Ballagh, Clonmel Commercials, 1.30

Verdict: Oulart-The Ballagh

All-Ireland Camogie Intermediate Club semi-final

Portaferry v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Abbotstown, 2.30

Verdict: Portaferry

All-Ireland Camogie junior club semi-final

Clanmaurice v Raharney, Banagher, 2.0

Verdict: Clanmaurice