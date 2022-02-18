TV channels, throw-in times and predictions - your complete guide to this weekend’s GAA action

SATURDAY (*denotes extra-time if necessary)
Allianz National Football League Round 3
Division 1
Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 5.30, B Cassidy (Derry)
Armagh conceded four goals in one half to Monaghan in last year’s championship, but they have been as stout at the back in their two wins so far as they have been polished up front. Monaghan’s conversion rate was poor against Mayo last time out, an area where they need quick improvement.
Verdict: Armagh
Dublin v Mayo, 7.30, Croke Park, D Gough (Meath), RTÉ2
Nothing particularly new out of Mayo in Clones two weeks ago but there was comfort in how they collected two points for James Horan, with some old warriors remarkably fresh for battle. Unless there’s a marked improvement in Dublin or they welcome some front-liners back, Mayo could secure a first league win in this fixture for 10 years.
Verdict: Mayo
Division 3
Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, P Faloon (Down)
A poor start cost Antrim against Limerick last time, conceding 2-1 to no score down after just 10 minutes.
Verdict: Antrim
Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 6.0, J McQuillan (Cavan)
Laois conceded two badly timed goals against Westmeath two weeks ago but look the likelier winners here.
Verdict: Laois
Division 4
Carlow v Waterford, Dr Cullen Park, 7.0, F Kelly (Longford)
A disastrous start to the year for Carlow, with two losses from two games.
Verdict: Waterford
Fitzgibbon Cup final
UL v NUIG; IT Carlow, 3.15, F Horgan (Tipperary), TG4
Verdict: UL
Lidl Ladies’ Football League
Division 1B
Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 5.15, K Phelan (Laois), TG4
Verdict: Dublin
Division 2A
Clare v Kerry, Doonbeg, 3.0, K Corcoran (Kildare)
Verdict: Kerry
All-Ireland Camogie senior club semi-final
Sarsfields v Slaughtneil, Breffni Park, 2.0
Verdict: Sarsfields
All-Ireland Camogie intermediate club semi-final
St Rynagh’s v Gailltír, Nenagh Éire Óg, 1.0
Verdict: St Rynagh’s
All-Ireland Camogie junior club semi-final
Athleague v Eoghan Rua, Inniskeen Grattans, 1.0
Verdict: Athleague
Littlewood Ireland Camogie Leagues
Division 1
Offaly v Tipperary, Mucklagh, 2.0,
C McAllister
Verdict: Tipperary
Dublin v Galway, TU Grangegorman, 1.0,
A Hogg Verdict: Galway
Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2.0,
J Dermody Verdict: Cork
Division 2
Derry v Wexford, Bellaghy, 3.0, P McDonald Verdict: Wexford
Kildare v Cork, Hawkfield, 2.0, C Quinlan
Verdict: Cork
Antrim v Galway, Portglenone, 2.30, G Donegan
Verdict: Antrim
Division 3
Wexford v Clare, Bunclody, 2.0, P Hunston Verdict: Wexford
Carlow v Armagh, Fenagh, 2.30, J Horgan
Verdict: Armagh
Roscommon v Cavan, Athleague, 2.0 Verdict: Roscommon
Antrim v Dublin
Verdict: Antrim
SUNDAY
Allianz National Football League Round 3 (2.0 unless stated)
Division 1
Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.45, M Deegan (Laois), TG4
No Michael Murphy for Donegal, although Jason Magee is OK despite being forced off against Kildare while Hugh McFadden and Daire Ó Baoill are available for the first time in 2022.
Verdict: Kerry
Tyrone v Kildare, Healy Park, 3.45, M McNally (Monaghan), TG4
Tyrone reluctantly accepted the suspensions arising out of their tempestuous loss to Armagh and are now without Kieran McGeary, Pádraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte.
Verdict: Tyrone
Division 2
Derry v Cork, Owenbeg, J Gilmartin (Sligo)
Derry are in promotion form, having held Offaly to just 0-7 last time out in a 12-point win.
Verdict: Derry
Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, S Lonergan (Tipperary)
Paul Conroy hit 1-2 from midfield for Galway against Down on the same night they welcomed Damien Comer back from injury. They should make short work of Offaly here.
Verdict: Galway
Meath v Down, Páirc Tailtean, N Mooney (Cavan)
Twice now Meath have failed to use a second half wind as well as their opponents had in the first, so expect to take every early advantage they can here.
Verdict: Meath
Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Park, P Maguire (Longford)
Having taken full points from Cork and Meath, Roscommon can underline their promotion credentials here.
Verdict: Roscommon
Division 3
Limerick v Louth, Gaelic Grounds, D Murnane (Cork)
Two from two for Limerick, already looking a decent prospect to climb out of Division 3.
Verdict: Limerick
Westmeath v Longford, Cusack Park, B Tiernan (Dublin)
Pre-league favourites Westmeath are another county making short work of this division so far.
Verdict: Westmeath
Division 4
Leitrim v London, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 12.0, M Farrelly (Cavan)
One of the most interesting stories of this year’s league meets the unlikeliest, as Andy Moran’s Leitrim takes on unbeaten London.
Verdict: Leitrim
Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park, N Cullen (Fermanagh)
Both teams won pulling up last time, with major promotion ramifications on the line here.
Verdict: Cavan
Wexford v Tipperary, Wexford Park, J Hickey (Carlow)
Tipp must quickly digest the lessons of an eight-point loss to Leitrim a fortnight ago.
Verdict: Tipperary
Lidl Ladies’ Football League
Division 1A
Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, S Mulvihill (Kerry)
Verdict: Mayo; Westmeath v Donegal, Cusack Park, D Carolan (Down)
Verdict: Westmeath
Division 1B
Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, B Redmond (Wexford)
Verdict: Meath
Division 2A
Laois v Tipperary, O’Moore Park, J Murphy (Carlow) Verdict: Tipperary
Division 2B
Tyrone v Monaghan, Killseeshil, S Coyle (Donegal) Verdict: Tyrone;
Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, B Rice (Down) Verdict: Armagh
Division 3A
Sligo v Down, IT Sligo Grounds, C Groome (Offaly) Verdict: Sligo;
Louth v Roscommon, P Conway (Armagh)
Verdict: Louth
Division 3B
Wicklow v Wexford, Aughrim, M Tarpey (Laois) Verdict: Wicklow;
Longford v Kildare, Pearse Park, E Cuthbert (Down)
Verdict: Longford
Division 4A
Derry v Leitrim, P Clifford (Donegal) Verdict: Derry; Fermanagh v Antrim, Donagh, 2.0, A Marron (Monaghan)
Verdict: Fermanagh
Division 4B
Limerick v Offaly, G Canny (Mayo)
Verdict: Limerick
Carlow v London, Dr Cullen Park, P Smith (Waterford)
Verdict: Carlow
All-Ireland Camogie Senior Club semi-final
Scariff Ogonnelloe v Oulart The-Ballagh, Clonmel Commercials, 1.30
Verdict: Oulart-The Ballagh
All-Ireland Camogie Intermediate Club semi-final
Portaferry v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Abbotstown, 2.30
Verdict: Portaferry
All-Ireland Camogie junior club semi-final
Clanmaurice v Raharney, Banagher, 2.0
Verdict: Clanmaurice