Tributes pour in following the passing of legendary Kerry GAA figure Weeshie Fogarty

Kerry GAA is in mourning following the passing of All-Ireland winner, inter-county referee and renowned broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty aged 77.

During his playing days he helped the Kingdom to an All-Ireland triumph in 1969, an All-Ireland junior title in '67 and was on the East Kerry team that won an All-Ireland club championship.

Injury cut short his career but he became an inter-county referee and officiated in two All-Ireland semi-finals.

He was also the voice of the Radio Kerry show Terrace Talk which was hugely popular among GAA fans across the country.

A statement from the Killarney Legion club read: "Killarney Legion Gaa Club were deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of club member Weeshie Fogarty (March 1941). Weeshie has been synonymous with the club throughout his life, he has served the club in every capacity from player, trainer, mentor and officer in the club.

"Weeshie was a member of the clubs winning O’Donoghue cup team of 1967. Weeshie also represented Kerry with distinction at minor, U-21, Junior and Senior level. Weeshie won an All Ireland Junior medal in 1967 and he was a member of the victorious All Ireland senior winning team of 1969.

"Weeshie also represented East Kerry where he won 4 county championships and one All Ireland club championship. When an unfortunate injury cut short his playing career he turned to refereeing and became one of the leading inter-county referees in the country, taking charge of three all All-Ireland football semi-finals.

"Weeshie was heavily involved in all club activities and was the driving force behind the publication of the book A Legion of memories which detailed the history of the club through its first 50 years.

"Weeshie was of course known throughout the country for his work with Radio Kerry show Terrace Talk, which featured audio interviews with some of Ireland's greatest sporting legends and personalities. Weeshie was awarded a Mcnamee award in 2004 and he was inducted to McNamee hall of fame in 2016.

"The word legend is sometimes over used but Weeshie Fogarty was a club legend and his passing leaves a huge void in our club. The club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Joan son Kieran daughters Denise & Carolann and his extended family and his many friends. Funeral details to follow.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam"

Tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Weeshie Fogarty this morning. Always the gentleman & his love & passion for the Gaa was incredible. Sympathies to his family & friends. https://t.co/TCrdavvXsn — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) November 18, 2018

So sad to hear that the legendary Weeshie Fogarty has passed away. I loved working with him. What a gentleman and the Voice of the Kingdom #radiokerry #terracetalk — Brian Hurley (@brianhurley1) November 18, 2018

Heartfelt condolences to the family of the delightfully entertaining Weeshie Fogarty, former referee and @radiokerrysport GAA analyst and @terracetalkrk host, who passed away early today. He was 77. A very kind, knowledgeable man who became a radio natural. RIP. — Tony Leen (@tonyleen) November 18, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of @radiokerry legend Weeshie Fogarty, to this day he’s the only man who got my father, Danny and I into a room for an interview all at once. Weeshie epitomised everything that’s great about Kerry, his passion for sport was heard far and wide #RIP pic.twitter.com/jdBrRi4gzs — Michael Healy-Rae (@MHealyRae) November 18, 2018

Ah no. Weeshie Fogarty has gone. One of the true GAA originals. Played, coached, refereed (gave the first ever GAA yellow card) and then, for a second act, started working for Radio Kerry when he was 55. What a life. Sleep well Weeshie. — Malachy Clerkin (@MalachyClerkin) November 18, 2018

